Seahawks Linked to 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The names keep coming for the Seattle Seahawks who continue to be linked to free-agent defensive linemen. The latest rumor connects the Seahawks to two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, per Sirius XM’s Adam Caplan.

“Also looking at DT (need depth): a name to watch: Marcell Dareus,” Caplan tweeted.

Caplan added Dareus’ name to the mix and retweeted NFL Network’s Mike Silver’s report about the Seahawks’ interest in Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen. Dareus played the last three seasons for the Jaguars but started his NFL career in Buffalo. While Dareus is not a player known for getting to the quarterback, the defensive tackle would help the unit’s run defense and add depth to the rotation.

If the start of training camp is any indication, the Seahawks are looking to bolster their defensive line but the question is who Seattle will ultimately sign. The Seahawks have also been linked to two additional defensive tackles Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Timmy Jernigan.

The Seahawks Appear to Have Moved on From Jadeveon Clowney

As the season gets closer, it appears the Seahawks chances of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney grows increasingly slim. The Seahawks are either floating rumors as one final effort to bring back Clowney, or the team is prepared to move in a different direction with their available cap space. In addition to connecting the Seahawks to Matthews and Griffen, Silver added that the Seahawks appeared to have “moved on” from Clowney.

“While the Seahawks appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney, who wants more than they’re willing to pay, the team has interest in two veteran free agent pass rushers: LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen,” Silver tweeted. “A deal could happen soon.”

Silver went on to note that Clowney turned down a $15 million offer and continues to wait out the market for a deal to his liking. The Seahawks appear to have had a more generous offer to Clowney on the table at the start of free agency. The pass rusher is likely to sign a one-year deal and revisit free agency in 2021.

“Early in free agency, Clowney turned down an offer that would have paid him more than $15 million in 2020,” Silver explained. “He continues to seek a deal that he believes reflects his value, but thus far no team has been willing to meet his price.”

The Seahawks Could Sign Both a Defensive Tackle & Edge Rusher

Based on the latest rumors, the Seahawks look to have two simultaneous goals when it comes to improving their defensive line. The Seahawks are still looking at edge rushers who can get to the quarterback, but have also been linked to several defensive tackles that would improve their rushing defense. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton connected the Seahawks to Dareus back in May.

“Everyone knows the Seahawks are going to sign a veteran defensive tackle who can be a run-stopper. Damon Harrison or Marcell Dareus would offer power,” Clayton said. “Getting Jadeveon Clowney back would also satisfy Wilson’s request for star power. But getting some on offense is still on the table.”

