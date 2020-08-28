Seahawks Host Free-Agent Quarterback & Former Cowboys Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look to improve their roster as the team hosted eight free agents on their scheduled off-day. Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber headlined the group along with quarterback Kyle Sloter.

After a standout college football career, Weber was drafted by the Cowboys in sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft before being released by the team and signed to their practice squad. Earlier this year, the Chiefs added Weber to their practice squad as well. Weber’s best season with the Buckeyes came in 2016 when the running back rushed for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns. Heading into the draft, Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward described Weber as a prospect with “untapped potential.”

“If clubs at the next level are looking for a guy with untapped potential, the skills to play on all three downs, enough athleticism to perform against professionals and a background with a program known for producing NFL-caliber running backs, Weber is going to be a steal for somebody,” Ward noted. “And that value should only be enhanced since he’ll still likely be sitting there waiting in the third round.”

Weber Entered the NFL With Something to Prove

Weber battled injuries during his time at Ohio State and also was part of a crowded running back group. The former Buckeyes back noted prior to the draft that he had something to prove.

“I feel like [my Ohio State career] went well,” Weber said at in 2019, per Lettermen Row. “I still didn’t feel like I played my best — through injuries, through adversity, through not getting the ball sometimes. With different situations, everything plays a part. But I still feel like I have a lot of room to improve. And I’m ready to show any team that I’m ready to improve.”

Chris Carson has missed the majority of training camp due to a death in the family, while Rashaad Penny is expected to start the season on the PUP list. This has led to Carlos Hyde and rookie DeeJay Dallas getting the majority of carries during camp. Weber’s visit indicates the Seahawks are not sold on their depth at the position.

The Seahawks Also Hosted Former Falcons Wide Receiver Justin Hardy

This was the largest free-agent visit group we have seen for the Seahawks since training camp started. Sloter is a notable visit given the Seahawks just signed former Falcons quarterback Danny Etling. Seattle also has Geno Smith and former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon on the roster. All indications are Gordon has not had a strong camp.

Sloter spent time at Southern Miss before transferring to Northern Colorado. Since then, the quarterback has bounced around the NFL including a stint with the Vikings. Sloter threw for 2656 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season at Northern Colorado in 2016.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks also hosted the following players: wide receiver Justin Hardy, defensive end Ade Aruna, wide receiver Lance Lenoir, wide receiver La’Michael Pettway, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb. Hardy is a notable visit as he spent the last five seasons with the Falcons. The receiver is coming off 19 receptions for 195 yards in 2019.

