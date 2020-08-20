Surprising Seahawks Wide Receiver Shines During Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks may face a difficult roster decision if wide receiver Cody Thompson continues to flash during training camp practices. The 6’2″ wide receiver is two years removed from his college career at Toledo. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Thompson has been “hard to miss over the first week of camp.”

“An under-the-radar Seahawk to keep an eye on this month is Cody Thompson (6-2/205), a second-year receiver from Toledo,” Henderson tweeted. “He’s been hard to miss over the first week of camp and had another handful of catches today as he seemed to get a lot of work with David Moore not practicing.”

Thompson has been getting expanded opportunities with David Moore and rookie Freddie Swain both battling injuries early in training camp. After going undrafted in 2019, Thompson spent some of last season on the Chiefs practice squad before being released. The receiver later landed on the Seahawks practice squad but was never promoted to the active roster, per Sports Illustrated.

“(I’m) just a guy that’s versatile who can play inside and outside,” Thompson said while with the Chiefs (via USA Today). “I’ve been a guy my whole career that’s played a lot on special teams. I know how important that is at this level, and especially this organization. I mean they finished in the top-3 in the NFL for the last — I don’t know how many — years. It’s something that is really important, and something I think I can add some value to. …I’m a physical receiver. I’m able to come down with the 50/50 balls downfield. I think I’m a smart player. I might not be the fastest guy out there, but I understand defenses, concepts and how to get open. And I use that to my advantage usually.”

Pete Carroll on Cody Thompson: ‘He’s Made Some Big Catches Already in Some Clutch Situations’

Cody Thompson || 2016 Toledo Football Highlight ᴴᴰ Cody Thompson (JR) 2016 Toledo Rocket Football season highlight reel. SUBSCRIBE➜ http://bit.ly/2nDHXRW ESPN Stats: http://www.espn.com/college-football/player/_/id/3126115/cody-thompson Produced by #RoyWhitka Instagram➜ https://www.instagram.com/roywhitka/ Twitter➜ https://twitter.com/alecszabo Facebook➜ https://www.facebook.com/roywhitka/ Skateboard P – Madeintyp All rights to their respective owners. Video is for entertainment purposes only. 2017-04-27T21:03:23Z

Thompson’s best college season came in 2016 when the receiver notched 64 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Pete Carroll has already praised Thompson’s performance in camp citing his route running and ability to make clutch catches.

“He’s a really good route runner,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Gets out of his breaks really well, he’s made some big catches already in some clutch situations. He’s off to a very good start and just part of the competition right now.”

Aside From Signing Phillip Dorsett, the Seahawks Were Quiet at Wide Receiver This Offseason

VideoVideo related to surprising seahawks wide receiver shines during training camp 2020-08-20T13:34:00-04:00

The Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett but were otherwise quiet at adding wide receivers this offseason. Seattle also took a late-round flyer on Florida wideout Freddie Swain who is not guaranteed to make the team. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Thompson is “squarely in the mix for [one] of Seattle’s last roster spots.”

“Every single day, he’s made something exciting happen and his overall consistency has caught the attention of Carroll,” Smith detailed.

Thompson is battling with Swain, Moore, John Ursua and Penny Hart to be one of the final receivers to make the team. The receiver still faces an uphill battle to make the roster without preseason games but is off to a great start to training camp.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider