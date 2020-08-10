Seahawks Place Wide Receiver on COVID-19 List

As NFL training camp approaches the two-week mark, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the few teams who had not placed a player on the COVID-19 list. The streak ended as wide receiver John Ursua was on the daily list compiled by the NFL on Sunday, August 9.

“WR John Ursua first #Seahawks player added to reserve/COVID-19 list in training camp, on day 13,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported on Twitter. “Officially it means he either tested positive or has been on close contact with someone who has. Out indefinitely, until he has multiple, consecutive negative tests.”

The list does not specify if Ursua specifically tested positive for the virus, or if he came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. We have seen players from other teams only spend a short time on the list.

Ursua Is Expected to Compete This Season for Snaps in the Slot

Ursua saw some playing time for the Seahawks as a rookie late last season. He is a player to watch if he is able to take a step forward in 2020. So far, Phillip Dorsett was the only key addition to the wide receiver group this offseason, and Ursua was slated to have an opportunity to impress during training camp prior to the recent news. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted in January that he expects Ursua to be a “factor” once he grasps the NFL game.

“He’s such a natural athlete,” Carroll noted, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s got magnificent body control and quickness. He’s got excellent quickness, the kind you get in and out of your breaks and change direction stuff that the best guys have. He’s got a terrific catching range. He scored more touchdowns than anybody in college football his last year. You can see why. As soon as it all clicks and he’s in, he’s going to be a factor.”

