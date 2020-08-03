Seattle Seahawks Agree to Terms With Pass Rusher: Report

It has been a wild offseason for Branden Jackson, but the Seattle Seahawks are once again bringing back the pass rusher. The news comes just a week after the Seahawks released Jackson along with several additional players prior to the start of training camp.

“That was fast: The #Seahawks are re-signing DE Branden Jackson, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “He actually was just released by Seattle more than a week ago, but will re-sign under a different deal on Wednesday when he clears protocol.”

Jackson will sign a more team-friendly deal once he clears the COVID-19 protocols. Jackson appeared in 15 games last season and notched three starts as a key part of their defensive line rotation. Jackson had 20 tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections in 2019 but faces more competition for playing times with the Seahawks’ new offseason additions.

Jackson Could See Time at Both Defensive End & Defensive Tackle

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes Jackson could also see time at defensive tackle this season.

“Jackson can also play defensive tackle on passing downs at 290-295 pounds,” Smith noted on Twitter. “Has done so in the past. With lack of depth at that position right now, worth noting.”

With the unusual offseason, Jackson’s familiarity with the Seahawks’ defense likely was a factor in the Seahawks’ decision to bring back Jackson.

“The Seahawks only had L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green as 5-technique defensive ends based on the height/weight specs they prefer for that position,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson tweeted. “So Jackson gives them inexpensive depth there and three years of familiarity in Pete Carroll’s defense.”



Jadeveon Clowney Is Reportedly Willing to Sit Out Training Camp

Jackson is not the pass rusher that many Seahawks fans are waiting for the team to re-sign. Jadeveon Clowney remains without a home with a little more than month remaining before the season starts.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that Clowney is prepared to sit out all of training camp and will not offer any discounts to the team where he signs. The saga continues, but it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks choose to add another pass rusher as Clowney continues to wait out the process.