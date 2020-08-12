Seahawks Running Back Placed on PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks placed running back Rashaad Penny on the PUP list which indicates he could miss the beginning of the season. While the team could activate Penny before the season, the running back is expected to be on the PUP list when Week 1 hits, meaning he will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Seahawks allowed Penny to report to training camp about a week later than his teammates to enable him to continue his rehab. Penny is recovering from a torn ACL, and the Seahawks indicated on multiple occasions over the offseason that they expect him to miss the start of 2020.

“We’re anxious to get back,” Pete Carroll said in his initial training camp press conference, per Seahawks.com. “He’s working out really hard the reports are really strong that he’s doing well, but we have not had him in our building for a while now, so this will be our first chance.”

Chris Carson Is Expected to Be Ready for Week 1

Chris Carson has also been recovering from a season-ending hip injury, but the running back is expected to be ready for Week 1. The Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde over the offseason and the new running back is projected to get carries behind Carson. It will be worth watching how the Seahawks distribute the workload once Penny returns.

Penny has been posting videos of his rehab work throughout the offseason. Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Ben Arthur reposted one of the videos in July and added why there is a reason for optimism.

“Plenty of encouraging signs from Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny, his ACL rehab in this video he posted on Instagram today as training camp approaches,” Arthur noted on Twitter. “Sharp ladder work, balance exercises and some cuts too.”

Here is a look at a video of Penny’s workouts.

Plenty of encouraging signs from #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny, his ACL rehab in this video he posted on Instagram today as training camp approaches. Sharp ladder work, balance exercises and some cuts too. (Video via pennyhndrxx/IG): pic.twitter.com/bocDRU0ZvT — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 12, 2020

The Seahawks Described Penny’s Injury as a 9-10 Month Process

During an interview with Seattle 950 KJR this offseason, Seahawks general manager John Schneider described Penny’s injury as usually taking nine to ten-months to recover. If Penny begins the season on the PUP list, the running back would be eligible to return to play on October 25 against the Cardinals in Week 7.

“[Seahawks GM John] Schneider implies on @SportsRadioKJR that Rashaad Penny will start season on PUP list as he recovers from ACL injury,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted on April 30. “That’s usually a 9-10 month injury and he suffered it Dec. 8. Says ‘he’s doing great but it was a late-season injury.’”

Carlos Hyde on Signing With the Seahawks: ‘You’re Coming in Trying to Take a Guy’s Job’

Over the offseason, Hyde indicated that he is joining the Seahawks to “take a guy’s job.” Hyde also understands that Carson is likely to be the team’s lead back.

“I’m looking forward to competing,” Penny told Seahawks.com. “There’s definitely going to be competition with Carson and Penny, guys who have already been there, who are already established. So you definitely got to come in and compete, you’re coming in trying to take a guy’s job who’s already been there. Carson has been putting up a thousand yards like it’s nothing each year. So it’s definitely tough coming in trying to replace a guy like that, but I’m definitely open to the competition. It’s not my first year in the league, I’m going on year seven, so I’m use to competing. It brings out the best in me, so I’m looking forward to it.”

