Seahawks Expected to Make More ‘Splashy Moves’: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made one of the biggest deals of the offseason by trading for Jamal Adams, but the team may have additional moves on the horizon. The Athletic’s Jay Glazer believes there could be additional “splashy moves” to come for the Seahawks.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re not done making splashy moves,” Glazer explained. “Their GM John Schneider has been one of, if not the most, aggressive GM in the NFL over the last decade or so. He goes for it. When they drafted Russell Wilson, they had just traded for Matt Flynn and gave him money, they still drafted and started Wilson. Oh, well. They go for it.”

Glazer did not specify what kind of deals the Seahawks may pull off, but the overall thought is the Seahawks are looking to win another Super Bowl while Russell Wilson is in his prime. The Seahawks have been criticized for giving up two first-round picks as part of the Adams deal, but Glazer explained why it made sense for Seattle.

“On the surface, you’re thinking, ‘Holy shnikees, that’s soooooo much’ when you’re seeing players traded for multiple first-round picks, just as Laremy Tunsil and Khalil Mack were,” Glazer noted. “The Seahawks love Jamal Adams, they wanted another leader and tone-setter on defense and decided to pay whatever it took. …So yes, it’s a huge amount of capital to give up but Schneider has swung for the fences in the past and it’s worked out for him more often than not.”

The Seahawks Have Shown an Interest in Antonio Brown & Josh Gordon

The Seahawks have been linked to free-agent wide receivers Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently addressed both rumors, and Gordon sounds like a much closer reality if he is cleared by the NFL.

“It’s not in our hands,” Carroll explained, per ESPN. “Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

Carroll alluded to the idea that the Seahawks would consider signing Brown during the season and did not rule out a move with the troubled receiver as well.

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

The Seahawks Could Add Another Defensive Lineman

As the Jadeveon Clowney saga continues, the Seahawks could look to add an additional defensive lineman. Seattle has been linked to several defensive tackles including Damon “Snacks” Harrison and Timmy Jernigan. Harrison’s status for the season remains uncertain as he has a newborn at home.

The Seahawks already signed Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin this offseason to help bolster a unit that struggled getting to the quarterback in 2019. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks add another veteran player, or even make one last run at Clowney before the season starts.

