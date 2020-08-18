Seahawks Add Former Falcons QB & Ex-Lions Defensive Lineman

The Seattle Seahawks have another quarterback heading to the Pacific Northwest as the team claimed former Falcons signal-caller Danny Etling off waivers. The Seahawks also signed ex-Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson to add depth to their line.

Etling marks the fourth quarterback on the Seahawks roster joining Geno Smith and former Washington State standout Anthony Gordon in the battle for the backup position. The Seahawks have their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson, but the Etling signing is interesting for a few reasons. Seattle opens the regular season against Atlanta, so the signing could be to gain intel on their first opponent.

There is also the reality that COVID-19 has NFL teams worried about depth at their most important position, especially if there is an outbreak during a game week. Last October, the Falcons signed Etling to their practice squad but he was released by the team this week. Etling started his college career at Purdue before spending his final three seasons at LSU.

Over the offseason, Pete Carroll told NBC Sports Peter King that the team has a unique plan to protect their quarterbacks. Wilson will not be in the same room as the other quarterbacks during meetings.

“This year, this practice squad’s gonna be important, because you may have to use a bunch of those guys in games during the season,” Carroll admitted. “Heaven forbid you get a position group smoked. That could happen. If you lose a position group, you lose ‘em for 10 to 13 days. What if you lose both quarterbacks? But we got a plan for that. They’re not gonna be in the same meeting room.”

Johnson Had Brief Stints With the Lions & Chargers

Johnson was a 2019 seventh-round pick and spent last season on the Lions practice squad. After the season, the defensive tackle signed a futures contract with the Chargers, but the team released Johnson at the start of training camp. Seahawks defensive tackles Jarron Reed and Poona Ford have both battled injuries in training camp. Neither injury appears to be particularly serious, but the team was already thin at the position.

“Poona Ford and J-Reed, those guys were slowed down, but they were in the walk thru today, and they look like they’re going to be OK,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “It doesn’t look like they’re serious injuries at all, but we’ll take care of them.”

The Seahawks Have Also Been Linked to Veteran Defensive Linemen

The Seahawks have been linked to a number of veteran free agent pass rushers and defensive linemen. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith mentioned a few names that make sense for the Seahawks.

“Seahawks have already been taking close look at defensive tackles for several weeks,” Smith tweeted. “With Jarran Reed and Poona Ford both dealing with injuries already – even if not serious at all – have to think an addition is coming there any moment. Two names I’ve consistently heard since July: Damon Harrison and Timmy Jernigan. Marcell Dareus more recently being a player linked to Seahawks as well. All three remain unsigned.”

Jernigan has already been signed, but it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks make another significant addition to the defensive line prior to Week 1.

