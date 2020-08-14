Seattle Seahawks Sign Running Back & Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks made two offensive additions leaving one more open roster spot for the remainder of training camp. The Seahawks re-signed former Louisville receiver Seth Dawkins and ex-Houston running back Patrick Carr. Both players were previously on the Seahawks roster as undrafted free agents but were released in July.

Carr makes particular sense as the Seahawks are without Chris Carson who is tending to a family matter. Rashaad Penny is currently on the PUP list where he is expected to remain when the season begins. Carr will be competing with Travis Homer and fellow rookie DeeJay Dallas for one of the final running back roster spots.

Carr’s best season came in 2018 when he had 152 carries for 868 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Cougars. The Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde over the offseason and the new Seattle rusher could see significant action when the season kicks off.

Dawkins brings good size at 6’3″ and 218 pounds but also faces a crowded receiver room led by D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle made very few additions this offseason at receiver with the exception of Phillip Dorsett and late-round pick Freddie Swain.

Dawkins had 42 receptions for 642 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore season. He was already seen running routes with the Seahawks receiver group just after the team announced he had been re-signed.

Carson Is Away From the Seahawks as He Continues to Deal With a Family Matter

The Seahawks have not released a timeline for Carson to report to training camp. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed there was a death in the family and added that Carson was also dealing with other family matters that needed his attention. The Seahawks have given the running back permission to be away from the team.

“Chris has got some family stuff going on that he’s had to take care of,” Carroll told The News’ Tribune’s Gregg Bell. “Our hearts go out to Chris. He’s going through some really big stuff with family members that he is looking after and taking care of. He’s fine, and all that. It has nothing to do with Chris (himself), personally, physically or anything. But he has to do this, at this time, right now.”

The roster moves may seem insignificant but could point to Carson being away from the team for an extended period of time. Seattle is without two of their top running backs with the season less than a month away from kicking off.

Seahawks WR John Ursua Is Practicing With the Team

Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua survived a brief scare when he tested positive for COVID-19. Ursua was initially placed on the COVID-19 list but had consecutive negative tests which meant his initial result was a false positive.

Ursua rejoined the Seahawks and has been participating in the recent on-field practices. The wide receiver was spotted making a one-handed catch when he returned to the field. There are still plenty of roster moves ahead until the Seahawks narrow down the team to 53 players by Week 1.

