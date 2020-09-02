Seahawks Expected to Make Run at 7-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson noted on the Pat McAfee Show that he would be “shocked” if the Seahawks did not make a run at Brown once the season starts.

“I really, truly believe that if he does not screw up. If he is on his absolute best behavior, and there is no more off the field stuff that comes out- Geno Smith, Russell Wilson are pushing for him pretty hard in Seattle,” Robinson explained. “Seattle [has] dealt with players who are pretty mercurial. I think if the season starts, and Seattle sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is like an over-the-top player we can add in the middle of the season and all of a sudden we feel pretty good about the start but this is sort of the enhancement that we get.’ Almost the way the Patriots tried to add Antonio Brown last season because they felt like this is the piece that clicks everything in place. I’d be shocked if Seattle doesn’t really maybe make a run at Antonio Brown once his suspension is up.”

The Seahawks recently brought in a number of wide receivers on free-agent visits and ultimately signed Paul Richardson to a new deal. Both Phillip Dorsett and John Ursua have dealt with injuries throughout training camp.

Brown Faces an 8-Game Suspension

Based on Robinson’s report, Brown signing with the Seahawks would likely happen during the season rather than prior to Week 1. Brown will serve an eight-game suspension, a number that could go up based on the receiver’s ongoing legal case. It appears Brown’s chances of landing in Seattle depends on him not being signed by another team prior to the start of the season. This would be a prudent move by the Seahawks as it ensures Brown does not have another misstep during his suspension.

After being released by the Raiders during the 2019 preseason, Brown played one game for the Patriots before once again being cut. Brown’s last full season came with the Steelers in 2018 when the receiver notched 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf solidifying their status as the team’s top wideouts, the Seahawks still have an open competition for the third receiver spot.

Pete Carroll Did Not Rule Out the Seahawks Signing A.B.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Brown at the start of training camp, and he did not rule out the team signing the wide receiver. Carroll indicated that Brown would be someone the team could explore “somewhere down the road.”

“What I’d say to you is what we always say because it’s what we always do and who we are,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “John is competing at every turn. There’s never been a process, unless we just missed it, that we weren’t involved with to understand what the chances were of helping our club. He’s all over it. He understands what’s going on right now, as much as you can. It’s a very complex situation. We just need to see where it fits somewhere down the road. That’s all I got for you.”

