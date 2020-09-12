Seahawks Reveal Plan for Chris Carson & Carlos Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde over the offseason giving the team more options at running back to go with Chris Carson. As Rashaad Penny starts the season on the PUP list, Carson and Hyde are expected to be the Seahawks one-two punch at running back.

Hyde is coming off his best statistical NFL season rushing for more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns with the Texans in 2019. During his final Week 1 press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll alluded to a “hot hand” approach at running back.

“It’s good to have those guys,” Carroll noted. “As far as how we play them, like always, I’ve liked having choices. Sometimes you go with who is hot and sometimes you know what is going to happen one way for a guy. Basically, they are going to both play. We’ll see what happens when they get out there, and, most likely, if someone looks like they got a little something going on that day we’ll stick with it.”

Seahawks rookie DeeJay Dallas has had a strong training camp and is likely to start his NFL career seeing work on passing downs. All indications are Carson and Hyde will see the majority of touches in the backfield.

Carson Is the Favorite to be the Seahawks’ Lead Running Back

Fantasy players may hear these comments and worry about Carson’s usage but we can expect to see a heavy dose of the team’s lead running back. Carson has been one of the best running backs in the NFL but his 2019 season was cut short with a hip injury. Carson is back to being at full health but missed a portion of training camp after there was a death in the family. The Seahawks coaching staff indicated Carson has not shown any rust despite the injury and limited practice reps.

“Carlos is a lot like Chris and Chris is a lot like Carlos,” Carroll explained. “They’re both really physical and on the attack and bring it. …Carlos runs really thick and heavy now. He’s got great balance and great pad level. He’s over 230 [pounds], that’s a big kid running the football. Chris has got really his own style about him. He’s very unique in the things that he does. He puts on that No. 32, he looks really good when he is running with the rock.”

NBC Sports’ Joe Fann described Carroll’s comments about going with the hot hand as “coach speak” rather than an indication that Hyde and Carson will split carries.

“Pete Carroll hints at going with the hot hand approach with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde on Sunday,” Fann tweeted. “I think that’s mostly coach speak. Carson is the guy, but I do think it’s a more even split than we saw last year.”

The Seahawks Plan to Use All 4 Running Backs on the Roster vs. Falcons

Earlier in the week, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer indicated the team plans to use all four running backs on the roster against the Falcons. Dallas along with Travis Homer are unlikely to see a large number of carries compared to the Seahawks’ top two backs.

“A really cool backfield, a bunch of tools,” Schottenheimer said, per KOMO News. “You never know how the carries are going to unfold or how the touches are going to unfold. But we’d love to get all those guys some play time.”

