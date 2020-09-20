Russell Wilson & Ciara Post Adorable Photo of Baby Win in Seahawks Gear

Given Russell Wilson’s success in the NFL, the Seahawks quarterback along with his wife Ciara picked the perfect name for their new baby boy Win. The couple celebrated the Seahawks first “win” of the season by posting an adorable photo of Win decked out in his Seahawks uniform. Win even had the matching eye black, just like his dad.

“Had My 1st Game Today and I’m Feeling GOOD. 😉,” Ciara noted on Instagram. “W for the WIN! @DangeRussWilson.”

With no fans in the stands, Ciara posted a photo of the entire family decked out in Seahawks gear prior to the season opener. The couple welcomed their second child just before training camp as Win joins their daughter Sienna as the newest member of the Wilson family. Ciara also has a son Future from a previous relationship.

“Bringing the stadium energy to the house! 💃🏽 #Gohawks !!” Ciara posted on Instagram.

Ciara Posted a Heartfelt Message About Wilson Heading into the 2020 Season

Ciara also had an encouraging message for the Seahawks quarterback heading into Wilson’s ninth season. The singer called Wilson the “hardest working man I know.”

“Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!” Ciara said on Instagram. “Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay 💙💙💙💚💚💚.”

Heading into Week 2, Wilson noted that he is trying to be the best player in NFL history. Wilson added that he WANTS to “break away” from the field in his ninth season.

“To me, I come to play this game to be the best in the world, that’s just the bottom line,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “I don’t wake up to be trying to be anything different… Going into Year 9, I’m trying to break away. I want to be the best in the world to ever do this. I’ve got a lot of great players ahead of me. I think about guys like Peyton Manning, I think about guys like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, all guys I’ve gotten pretty close to, and then you got guys like Joe Montana. I want to be remembered. I want to be remembered, and I want to be able to leave a legacy that people can’t ever forget. Hopefully I can do that. That doesn’t happen without a steady process of one moment of time, one game at a time, and not looking too far ahead, but just knowing that’s all part of the journey.”

Wilson on Ciara: ‘You Beam Like the Sun’

Back in July, Wilson posted an anniversary message to Ciara on Instagram as the couple celebrated four years together. Wilson noted that Ciara “beam[ed] like the sun” in addition to several other compliments.

“4 Years of Pure Joy, Love, and Laughter,” Wilson said on Instagram. “You have been the Light and Blessing I’ve always wanted and always needed. You beam like the Sun. I am grateful for the woman you are, the mom, the amazing wife, business woman, leader, lover, and giver of your heart to so many people around the world. I am forever changed. Always & Forever. I Love You Mrs. Wilson @Ciara ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyAnniversary.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider