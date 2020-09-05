Jadeveon Clowney Makes Decision on Seahawks, Titans & Saints: Report

Jadeveon Clowney has finally made his free agency decision and is signing with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN’s Diana Russini. The former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher has been arguably the best remaining free agent on the market for some time. The news comes after the Saints made a late push to sign the defensive end, even sending Sean Payton to meet with him in Houston.

“Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN,” Russini reported on Twitter. “He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one.”

There Are Conflicting Reports on Whether Clowney Has Reached a Decision

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clowney refuted the initial reports that he has made a decision. Anderson added that “teams are still calling” the pass rusher. Pro Football Talk also reported that the deal is not officially completed, but it looks like the pass rusher is headed to Tennessee.

“Source on Jadeveon Clowney to Titans: ‘Not done.’ Until these deals are done anything can happen,” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

According to Pro Football Talk, Clowney is expected to sign a contract in the one-year, $12 million range. It is unclear if the Titans’ offer was more lucrative than the Seahawks, but the pass rusher is expected to hit the free-agent market again in 2021.

“Initial word is one year $12 million for Clowney,” Pro Football Talk noted on Twitter. “Unconfirmed but that’s the talk. If so, same as Ngakoue.”

The Titans and Saints are “actively competing” for Clowney but Tennessee has a “strong chance” to sign the pass rusher, per Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

“Titans and Saints continue to actively compete for Jadeveon Clowney, per league sources, with both teams poised to fly him from Houston, if-when a deal is finalized,” Wilson tweeted. “Deal not done yet, but sources say Titans [have strong] chance to land Clowney and reunite him with Mike Vrabel.”

Clowney Is Expected to Hit the Free-Agent Market Again in 2021

Clowney’s free agency did not go as planned after not finding the market he was initially hoping for heading into the offseason. Two factors likely contributed to Clowney’s inability to find a market-setting offer. Clowney notched just three sacks last season, a number that is believed to have scared some teams away. Clowney also is coming off surgery and has tried to shed the “injury-prone” label that some have pinned to the pass-rusher. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Clowney’s health.

“Obviously, this is someone Seattle would love to bring back just considering how disruptive he was last year,” Rapoport explained on NFL Network. “You have to think that this is a priority for Seattle, but there has been some questions just about his injuries and his health. So, here’s my understanding of where things stand. About two months ago, Clowney had sports hernia surgery and as we speak right now, he is working out in Houston working out…He is healthy. The only other injuries he has had: a sports hernia coming out of college and a micro-fracture early in Houston. With all of the talk of injury history, he is really healthy and certainly ready to go for some team.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Clowney was considering a short-term deal. Clowney was considering making sure he hit the free-agent market sooner rather than later.

“As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait, I’m told he’s considering options, including a potential shorter term deal w/ a chance to re-enter market in a year or two. Many people around league expect him back in Seattle. A $20M price tag has been steep for teams, per @diannaESPN,” Fowler explained on Twitter.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Saints sent an “all-out blitz” at Clowney in a final attempt to sign the pass rusher. Barring a change of heart, it looks like Clowney will be reunited with his former Texans assistant coach Mike Vrabel.

“The Saints are sending an all-out blitz to try to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who has spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “At least two other teams still involved as Clowney’s extended free-agent saga nears a close.”