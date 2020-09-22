Russell Wilson Gives Surprising Answer for His Top NFL Quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is known for his humility, but he recently gave a strong statement on his own ability. During an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Wilson was asked if he believes he is the best quarterback in the NFL, and the man known for deflecting credit gave a surprising answer.

“I believe so, without a doubt,” Wilson said. “There’s some great ones for sure, you got guys like Patrick Mahomes. You got guys, obviously, like Lamar [Jackson] who had such a great year last year. Deshaun Watson and then you got guys who have been so great for so many years in Tom [Brady] and Drew [Brees] and Aaron [Rodgers], those kind of players. For me, I’m just grateful [for] getting to play this game. I am one of 32 men in the world to have this opportunity.”

It is not just Wilson who believes this anymore as the Seahawks star has had arguably the best start to the season of any NFL quarterback. At one point, Wilson had more touchdown passes than incompletions through the first two games. Wilson’s numbers look closer to a Madden game set on easy rather than an actual NFL player.

The Seahawks quarterback has thrown for 610 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while completing more than 82 percent of his passes. Wilson has also rushed for 68 yards proving to still be elusive for opposing defenses to tackle.

Russell Wilson: ‘I Come to Play This Game to Be the Best in the World’

Much has been made about Wilson’s desire to see offensive changes heading into this season, but the quarterback’s overall goal may be lost on some fans. Wilson has been vocal about wanting to be the “best in the world” which means the Seahawks have to win more Super Bowls.

“To me, I come to play this game to be the best in the world, that’s just the bottom line,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “I don’t wake up to be trying to be anything different… Going into Year 9, I’m trying to break away. I want to be the best in the world to ever do this. I’ve got a lot of great players ahead of me. I think about guys like Peyton Manning, I think about guys like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, all guys I’ve gotten pretty close to, and then you got guys like Joe Montana. I want to be remembered. I want to be remembered, and I want to be able to leave a legacy that people can’t ever forget. Hopefully I can do that. That doesn’t happen without a steady process of one moment of time, one game at a time, and not looking too far ahead, but just knowing that’s all part of the journey.”

Wilson Doubled Down on His Best QB Statement

NBC Sports’ Peter King noted that Wilson’s response raised eyebrows given the quarterback’s humility. Wilson stuck by his earlier comments in an interview with King after the Seahawks-Patriots game.

“When Wilson told Dan Patrick the other day he thought he was the best quarterback in football, eyebrows got raised,” King wrote. “That wasn’t like the traditional Wilson, deflector of praise. ‘I think when you’re trying to be the greatest to do this, you always have to believe that way, think that way, and know that,’ he said from Seattle early this morning.”

