Seahawks Wide Receiver’s Status in Doubt vs. Falcons in Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks may be without one of their key new additions in their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Phillip Dorsett is listed as questionable with a foot injury as the season kickoff approaches in Atlanta.

The good news for the Seahawks is the only other player listed on the injury report is offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi who has been ruled out, per Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. There was some concern over starting left tackle Duane Brown who was held out of practice earlier this week. Brown is expected to play and was simply given a veteran rest day.

Even if Dorsett suits up, it is unclear if he would see significant snaps given he has been sidelined for the last few weeks. David Moore is the favorite to be the team’s third receiver next to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The team just moved Penny Hart to the active roster, and he could see his first snaps in the slot against the Falcons. Carroll also praised rookie receiver Freddie Swain at his pregame press conference.

The Falcons Have 3 Defensive Players Who May Not Play vs. Seahawks

The Falcons are dealing with a few injuries on defense as defensive end Charles Harris and cornerback Kendall Sheffield have both been ruled out against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against Seattle. Star receiver Julio Jones was limited in Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury but will play against the Seahawks.

It will be a familiar game for the Seahawks despite the unfamiliar circumstances. The Seahawks defeated the Falcons in Atlanta last season, but will face a team much closer to full strength this time around. As with most NFL games in Week 1, there will not be any fans in the stands.

There were no preseason games for either team to scout but the Falcons and Seahawks have squared off several times in recent years. Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn held onto the Falcons’ head coaching gig but is likely facing his final year in Atlanta if the team does not have a successful season.

“By and large from a scheme-standpoint, you had to trust what you’ve seen,” Quinn told The Athletic. “These opening games on all of the teams, there will be what coaches would refer to as un-scouted looks. I think that will come up around the league beginning this weekend.”

Carroll Called Dorsett the Fastest Player He Has Coached With the Seahawks

During training camp, Carroll praised Dorsett’s speed calling him the fastest player he has coached in Seattle. Dorsett is expected to be especially effective in the Seahawks’ offense on deep passes given it is one of Russell Wilson’s favorite throws.

“He’s the fastest guy we’ve ever had here,” Carroll explained during a training camp press conference. “He runs in the time realms we don’t even think really exist, 4.2s and stuff. In our system, with Russ and the way Russ likes to bomb the football, he’s a big factor for us. Matter of fact, we are just installing stuff in the next couple of days that really accentuate some of those kinds of plays and I’m really anxious to see him he fit in. Tyler has been phenomenal at that stuff in the past and to have the compliment really with all of that speed on the field at the same time, D.K. and Tyler and Phillip. It’s pretty dynamic, but he’s done really well and that’s what you’re seeing. He’s gotten behind us [the defense] a couple of times.”

