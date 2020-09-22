Seahawks Place Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve: Report

The injuries continue to pile up for the Seattle Seahawks as Phillip Dorsett is headed to the injured reserve list, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This means Dorsett will miss at least the next three games, but given the Seahawks’ bye week the receiver will not be eligible to play until the team’s October 25th matchup against the Cardinals.

“The Seahawks are placing WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve, source said,” Pelissero noted on Twitter. “It’ll give Dorsett some time for his ailing foot to get calmed down. He’s eligible to return in three weeks.”

Dorsett was one of the more anticipated Seahawks offseason additions but has yet to make his Seattle debut. The wide receiver was expected to utilize his speed to make an impact in the Seahawks’ passing attack given Russell Wilson’s stellar ability to throw the deep ball.

Pete Carroll Indicated Dorsett Had a Setback When Attempting to Return to Play vs. Patriots

Dorsett was attempting to get back on the field to play his former team on Sunday Night Football. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained that Dorsett’s foot did not respond the way they expected in the days leading up to their Week 2 matchup against the Patriots. During his weekly press conference, Carroll indicated that the team is a bit puzzled about how to help Dorsett recover.

“Phillip Dorsett, we’re looking to figure out how to work this out,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We need to give him a break to make sure that his foot is healed and back. He tried to get back this week to play in this past game and couldn’t do it, so we have to give him more time in that. We have to consider what we’re doing with that.”

Rasheem Green’s Status vs. Cowboys Is Uncertain

The news comes just a day after the Seahawks announced both Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair will need season-ending surgeries. Seattle is also dealing with additional injuries. Pass rusher Rasheem Green missed the Patriots game and his status against the Cowboys remains uncertain.

“Rasheem Green will be evaluated Wednesday, we’ll take one day at a time,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “If he’s back or not, we’ll have to wait and see on that one… Cedric Ogbuehi, he has a chance to get back this week. We’ve got to wait and see how he responds. We’ll start on Wednesday figuring it out and then working our way through it. He and Rasheem are kind of in the same boat that we have to wait and see how those guys respond. Phillip is not part of this game plan coming up, we’re going to rest him for sure.”

The Seahawks also re-signed Josh Gordon but are still awaiting word from the NFL on his status for this season. David Moore and Freddie Swain have been getting the majority of the team’s snaps in the slot as the Seahawks third receiver next to Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider