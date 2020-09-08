Seattle Seahawks Cut Wide Receiver

Just a few days after finalizing their roster, the Seattle Seahawks made an additional move by releasing wide receiver John Ursua. The Seahawks announced they cut Ursua which opened up a spot for the team to promote Penny Hart from the practice squad. After a strong Senior Bowl, Hart was a prospect that generated a lot of buzz heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hart spent the end of last season on the Seahawks’ practice squad before the team signed the receiver to a future’s contract earlier this offseason. There is some speculation that the Seahawks made the move to protect Hart from being snagged from their practice squad by another NFL team.

“A few reasons why the Seahawks may have promoted Penny Hart and waived John Ursua:- Another team was trying to poach Hart,” NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann explained on Twitter. “Phillip Dorsett (foot) won’t be ready for the opener and Hart is a more suitable replacement on the outside.”

The Seahawks Could Attempt to Re-Sign Ursua If He Passes Through Waivers

As we have seen from recently released players like Shaquem Griffin, the Seahawks could bring back Ursua to the team’s practice squad if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The Seahawks clearly thought enough of the slot receiver to have him as part of the initial 53-man roster heading into Week 1. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta noted that Hart had a “good camp” but the move to the active roster came sooner than expected.

“Not the move many would expect,” Condotta tweeted. “As I wrote today, I thought Hart had a good camp and could be called up eventually. Didn’t think it would happen today.”

Ursua had a complicated training camp but all indications are the receiver made strides from where he was last season. The receiver spent a few days on the COVID-19 list after a false positive test and dealt with a nagging injury shortly after returning to the field. Back in January, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Ursua’s potential.

“He’s such a natural athlete,” Carroll noted, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s got magnificent body control and quickness. He’s got excellent quickness, the kind you get in and out of your breaks and change direction stuff that the best guys have. He’s got a terrific catching range. He scored more touchdowns than anybody in college football his last year. You can see why. As soon as it all clicks and he’s in, he’s going to be a factor.”



Hart Has Position Versatility to Play Inside & Outside

If Hart is able to take the next step, he has the potential to play both inside and outside in the NFL but will be undersized at anything beyond the slot. Hart was one of the breakout players I observed in Mobile, Alabama at the 2019 Senior Bowl. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah described his potential best after one of the practices.

“Hart’s been really explosive at the top of his route,” Jeremiah told Vikings.com at the Senior Bowl. “He’s very undersized (5-foot-8, 180 pounds), but he’s going to have a role at the next level as a fly-sweep guy who can produce out of the slot. He’s been tough to cover this week. Shawn Elliott, his head coach at Georgia State, told me Hart’s the most competitive player he’s ever coached, which speaks well for him.”

With Phillip Dorsett continuing to battle an injury, there are more opportunities opening up in the slot. David Moore is now the favorite to start the season as the Seahawks’ third receiver, but it will be worth watching to see if Hart sees the field sooner rather than later.