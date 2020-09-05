Seahawks’ Fan Favorite Among Roster Cuts: Report

Seattle Seahawks fan-favorite Shaquem Griffin is among the latest roster cuts as the team trims their roster to 53 players, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. Griffin is the twin brother of the Seahawks starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and Seattle drafted the hybrid linebacker a year after selecting the shutdown corner.

“The Seahawks are waiving DE/LB Shaquem Griffin, per source,” Dugar noted on Twitter. “A 2018 fifth-round pick, Shaquem seemed to have found a home as a pass-rusher/strongside LB, but now he’ll be available on waivers. An aside: His twin bro Shaquill is in a contract year.”

Griffin was unable to find an ideal position fit with the Seahawks but had some success as a situational pass rusher last season. After selecting Jordyn Brooks in the first round, linebacker is arguably the Seahawks’ deepest position making it challenging for Griffin to make the final roster.

Griffin Is Available for Opposing NFL Teams to Claim Off Waivers

Griffin could be a candidate to make the Seahawks’ practice squad but is now be available for opposing NFL teams to claim via waivers. If Griffin clears waivers, Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes he is a candidate to be back on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

“For those asking, Shaquem Griffin is eligible for practice squad if he clears waivers,” Smith noted. “Given his athleticism, I don’t know if that happens, but he could definitely be back.”

The Seahawks reuniting the Griffin brothers was one of the feel-good NFL stories in recent years. The Griffins teamed up in college at UCF to help lead the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017. Griffin ran a blazing fast 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and has proved most effective using his speed to rush off the edge. Last season, Pete Carroll praised Griffin’s speed but admitted the team was “searching for a role to help us.”

“We’ve been practicing him the last couple weeks and getting him some chances,” Carroll said in 2019, per Seahawks.com. “He’s so fast and he looks like he’s going to cause some problems. He got tackled about four times and engulfed in some stuff, he’ll cause some problems. It was great to get him on the field and we’ll get a look at it and we’ll just try and see if we can fit him in and develop a role for him. That’s really what we’re searching for, a role for him to help us.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Give Update on Jadeveon Clowney