Key Seahawks Pass Rusher’s Status in Doubt vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to be without defensive end Rasheem Green against the New England Patriots after receiving a neck stinger on a hit in Atlanta. L.J. Collier may have won the starting position but Green still split snaps at the position against the Falcons in Week 1. Green is listed as doubtful on the injury report along with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Receiver Phillip Dorsett is questionable as the Seahawks square off against his former team.

Unless Green is able to have a miraculous recovery, Seahawks rookie Alton Robinson has a good chance to be active against the Patriots and receive the first NFL snaps of his career. Both Green and Collier received 38 percent of the snaps on the opposite side of Benson Mayowa against the Falcons.

Damonte Moore should see an uptick in snaps as well without Green in the lineup. Moore earned 25 percent of the snaps in Week 1 against the Falcons, per Football Guys. Defensive tackle Anthony Rush was activated from the practice squad for the team’s matchup against the Patriots. Rush played in nine games for the Eagles during the 2019 season.

Rookie Pass Rusher Alton Robinson Could Make His NFL Debut

Robinson was one of the standout players in training camp. Robinson was inactive in Week 1, but Pete Carroll indicated in his final weekly press conference that Green’s injury could open up the opportunity for Robinson to make his NFL debut. Robinson outperformed his fifth-round expectations but came into camp heavier than Seattle expected. Carroll admitted the added weight has enhanced Robinson’s pass rushing ability in practices.

“It’s helped him.” Carroll explained in training camp, per Seattle PI. “He’s a powerful rusher. He already has good finesse and good moves and understands how to play on the edge and all. But you can see him break the edge down some because he’s stronger than some of the faster, sleeker guys that are weighing in the 250s … He’s run in the 4.6s. You put the whole package together and he’s done well. He’s done real well. He’s learned well. We have seen him play in a game yet, so we don’t know. But he’s made a really good impression.”



David Moore Has Been the Seahawks Third Receiver in Dorsett’s Absence

Carroll praised Dorsett’s speed early in training camp but the wide receiver has been sidelined for the better part of a month. David Moore has been the team’s third receiver in Dorsett’s absence. Former Florida receiver Freddie Swain played a surprising 26 percent of snaps in his NFL debut.

If Dorsett is unable to play in Week 2, we could see Swain even more involved in the offense against the Patriots. Carroll noted earlier in the week that the team has no hesitation to play Swain. Overall, Carroll expects to continue to rotate players at a number of positions.

“I think it only helps to have more guys available,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “So sure, if everybody stays healthy, then I don’t know why we wouldn’t. Unless it just starts to show differently and in the competitive opportunities guy show that they deserve to play more, then they’re going to play more. And if we can roll guys through, it just makes us that much stronger by taking the burden off of a guy. So we’ll see how it goes. This is just the first week, and we’ll learn a lot in the next two or three weeks.”

