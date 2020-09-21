Seahawks Starting Linebacker Could Miss Rest of Season: Report

Things initially looked optimistic for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin as Pete Carroll labeled his injury a “sprained knee” in his post-game press conference. Less than 24 hours later, the Seahawks fear Irvin has a torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks fear that OLB Bruce Irvin tore his ACL, per source, and he will undergo more tests to confirm if fears are warranted,” Schefter tweeted.

This would be a big blow for the Seahawks as Irvin was expected to play a critical role on the team’s pass rush. Irvin is technically classified as a linebacker but Carroll loves to refer to him as their LEO meaning he can also line up on the line of scrimmage. As Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith noted, a torn ACL would likely mean Irvin misses the rest of the season.

“Last night, Irvin tweeted he was good. Now? Looks like he’s done for 2020,” Smith said on Twitter.

Irvin on Injury: ‘I’m Good’

Irvin took to Twitter after the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots to try to ease Seattle fans’ anxiety. Things appear to have taken a turn since Irvin’s post-game tweet.

“Im good!” Irvin noted on Twitter. “12’s thank you for the support! Damn I love y’all!!”

All indications are there are more serious concerns about Irvin’s future this season, but the Seahawks have yet to announce an official diagnosis. Carroll initially sounded more concerned about cornerback Marquise Blair’s knee injury than Irvin’s situation.

“He has a sprained knee,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “That’s the word, that’s what I was told. He was walking around and in the locker room afterward. So, we’ll see what happens there.”

If Irvin’s injury does prove to be more serious, it took a different turn than Carroll expected. The Seahawks coach described himself as “sick” when discussing Blair’s injury.

“It’s a knee injury [for Marquise Blair], and I don’t know how serious it is,” Carroll added. “I know you’re trying to ask a regular question there. Yeah, he has a knee injury and he’s going to get an MRI, and we’ll find out what it is. I’m sick about it. This guy is just getting started, just getting going with us. It’s a real shame. It’s probably fairly serious, because they had to help him off the field and all that stuff.

Irvin’s Injury LIkely Opens Up an Opportunity for Rookie Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks has spent the majority of his snaps spelling K.J. Wright so far this season, but Irvin’s injury could open up more of an opportunity for the rookie linebacker. Carroll has indicated that Brooks’ has the versatility needed to play all three linebacker positions, but the team is likely going to have to test out this theory sooner than they were expecting.

“His clearest path– his most obvious path would be at the WILL backer spot,” Carroll said early in training camp, per NBC Sports Northwest. “We’ll see how that goes. We’ll start him there and see how fast he can grasp it and how soon he can become comfortable.”

Given the recent injuries, the Seahawks may have to once again turn to free agency to add another pass rusher. It will be worth watching the Seahawks upcoming roster moves.

