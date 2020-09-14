Jamal Adams Throws Shade at Jets After Seahawks’ Win

Prior to the start of the season, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wondered if Jamal Adams would get “bored” in the Seahawks defense, implying that Seattle would not use their new safety in creative ways. That could not have been further from the truth as Adams lined up all over the field against the Falcons, including notching a sack on a blitz where he hit Matt Ryan unblocked.

After the Seahawks win, Adams took a subtle jab at Williams noting “I wasn’t bored” in his NFC debut and added that he was having fun blitzing despite what his former defensive coordinator expected.

“Yeah, I wasn’t bored, I was blitzing,” Adams said with a smile in his post-game press conference. “I was having fun. It’s was about the same [as the Jets], to be honest. It might have been a little bit more. It reminded me a little bit of Todd Bowles, when Todd Bowles used me my first two years. Just out there making plays, whenever my name is called or my number is called, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help the team win and get put in the best position to get the ball back to three [Russell Wilson]. Obviously, you get the ball back to three, he’s going to make special plays. That’s my focus, I’m never trying to be a one-man guy. I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Adams on Playing With the Thriving Seahawks Offense: ‘I’m Not Used to It’

Adams was asked what it was like to come off the field and have an offense rolling with Russell Wilson. Adams’ answer was revealing and implied that the Jets offense was never at the level that he is seeing with the Seahawks. The safety admitted that he was “not used to” playing with an offense like what the Seahawks showed against the Falcons.

“I’m not used to it,” Adams admitted. “It’s exciting. It’s exciting to know when we do come off the field, we [the defense] can definitely make our adjustments, catch a breather. For Russ for go out there and do what he’s always done, I’m just happy to be a part of this organization. These guys were telling me they’re happy I’m here, but I’m really happy I’m here, man. I just see so much talent and so much great success coming our way. As long as we continue to keep our head down and continue to strive.”

Adams Finished With 12 Tackles & a Sack vs. Falcons

The new Seahawks safety shined in his Seattle debut with 12 tackles and a sack. As Adams pointed out, the Seahawks used the safety in many of the creative ways he was utilized in New York.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety-type things and all the different complexities, maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do,” Williams noted to SNY TV during training camp. “…He had maybe his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he’s had.”

If Week 1 looked like boredom, the Seahawks will take 16 more weeks of the same thing from Adams. There is little time for celebration as the Seahawks begin preparation for Bill Belichick, Cam Newton and a new-look Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider