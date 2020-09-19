Seahawks Reveal Jerseys vs. Patriots Ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’

One week after opening the season in all-white uniforms, the Seattle Seahawks will move back to their traditional blue jerseys for their home opener against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks have yet to announce what pants they will wear with the jerseys, but the team frequently goes with the all-navy look at home.

It will be a unique home opener as the Seahawks will be without the 12s as a precaution given the ongoing pandemic. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll still wants fans to feel involved on game day, even if they are watching from home.

“That doesn’t mean that when we score or something, make a big play, sack the quarterback, people can’t go out on their front steps and start screaming, yell out their windows,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “I’m hoping that’s what happens. I’m thinking that should be part of the game, your responsibility to connect with your fellow fans out the window. I hope that happens. We need you. We’ll feel you in some regard. We’re sorry that we won’t be able to play in front of our fans, but we’ll get back to it. In the meantime, be creative, figure it out. Let’s go, rock the house and the neighborhood, wherever you are, the buildings you’re in, all that, make it fun.”

Bill Belichick on Russell Wilson: ‘He’s Just Really Good at Everything’

The Seahawks are a four-point favorite over the Patriots, per OddsShark. Earlier this week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the Seahawks spotlighting Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

“He’s one of the top players in the league and has been his entire career,” Belichick explained, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s a tremendous player, obviously a tremendous person. He’s just really good at everything. You have to defend the whole field with him. Very dangerous in the pocket, out of the pocket, great deep-ball passer, has excellent vision, super competitive, hard to tackle. He’s a great football player and there’s nobody I have more- I respect a lot of players, all players really, but he’s certainly at the top of the list of people we compete against. He’s tough.”

Cam Newton on Seahawks: ‘They Are Not Going to Conform or Change for Nobody’

Cam Newton is familiar with the Seahawks from his time with the Panthers. Now that he is a member of the Patriots, Newton still sees a familiar foe from his NFC days in Carolina.

“This week is not going to be any different,” Newton noted in his weekly press conference. “It’s simple, they know who they are, they know what they want to do. They are not going to conform or change for nobody. You know, when you got a method or mentatility like that, it’s kind of hard to lose. When you have a quarterback that’s under siege there or at the realm, it’s kind of hard to lose and he has so much command of that team and offense. Obviously, with the new acquisitions of the guys they do have there, from the cornerbacks to free safeties to the linebackers to the d-line, it makes no difference. And you can go back five, ten years from now, it’s still about how the Seattle Seahawks have been a great team to contend for championships year in and year out.”

