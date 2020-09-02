Seahawks Meet With Ex-49ers Pass Rusher & Former Starting Center

The Seattle Seahawks continue to host free agents with the NFL season kicking off in a week. Former starting center Justin Britt and defensive end Damontre Moore both had try-out visits with the Seahawks, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“The Seahawks tried out two familiar faces today: C Justin Britt and DE Damontre Moore,” Yates noted. “Britt recently visited the team and both tryouts suggest each could be signed soon.”

Yates believes that both players “could be signed soon.” This marks the second training camp visit for Britt who the Seahawks released this offseason. Britt was a cap casualty, but the Seahawks clearly still think highly of the center. Britt’s most recent visit likely allowed the Seahawks to get a better look at him as he is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Moore Most Recently Played for the Niners

Moore is entering his eighth NFL season and played in 2019 for the 49ers, appearing in two games. The defensive end played for the Seahawks in 2016 and has also had stints with the Giants, Dolphins, Cowboys and Raiders. Moore was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Pete Carroll praised Moore after the team signed the pass rusher during the 2016 season.

“This is an exciting player that we picked up,” Carroll noted, per 247Sports. “We worked him out earlier, didn’t have a spot on the roster for him, and then we made a spot for him. I went back and did some studying with [general manager] John [Schneider] and we just liked his motor. This guy plays really hard, just like our guys do. He already has demonstrated that on the practice field. So, he’s going to be really part of the game. He’s going to play.”

Moore’s best season came in 2014 with the Giants when the pass rusher notched 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles. If the Seahawks sign Moore, it would mark another familiar face on the defensive line as the team also brought back Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa this offseason.

The Seahawks Are Still Trying to Solidify Their Starting Center

All indications are B.J. Finney has been a disappointment in training camp making Ethan Pocic the favorite to be the Seahawks starting center. Even if Britt is signed, there is no guarantee he will be able to play right away. Britt’s first visit came alongside Paul Richardson who Seattle later signed. Carroll indicated they needed to see “what those guys look like” health-wise after Britt’s first visit.

“Both guys ended their seasons with injuries, you know. We need to see what those guys look like,” Carroll noted, per KJR 950 Seattle’s Curtis Crabtree. “Obviously we know a lot about both of them and we think highly of both of those guys. So we’ll see how it goes.”

The Seahawks have signed a number of former players prior to the start of the season. Seahawks general manager John Schneider along with Carroll are hoping the familiarity can help the players make an immediate impact given the lack of offseason on-field practices.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider