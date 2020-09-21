Seahawks Reveal the Loss of 2 Key Starters for the Season

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that starting linebacker Bruce Irvin along with nickel cornerback Marquise Blair have both been ruled out for the rest of the season. Carroll revealed that both players will require surgery which will sideline them for the rest of the season.

“Both Bruce and Marquise are going to have to have surgery, so that means that they will be done for the season which is really a big blow,” Carroll noted in his weekly press conference. “I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both of those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. So, it will be difficult to replace those guys in that regard. Guys did step up in the game and will continue to do so. We’ll let you know more about how we deal with those, the replacements and that, later in the week if I have to. If I don’t have to, I won’t tell you.”

Ugo Amadi filled in for Blair at the nickel corner spot and is likely to be the first man up in his absence. It is less clear how the team will replace Irvin, but it could open up an opportunity for rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks to see an uptick in snaps.

Carroll on Irvin & Blair: ‘We Are Going to Miss Those Guys’

Carroll weighed in on what the loss of both players will mean for the team going forward. The Seahawks coach noted that he “feel[s] terrible for them” after losing both players for the season.

“We are going to miss those guys and feel terrible for them,” Carroll added. “One guy at the start of his career and the other that has been through a lot of stuff and Bruce coming back around to us. It was really great to have him back. He’s such a positive factor and such a great example of what our program is about, and I really loved him on this team. The other side of it is Marquise just breaking in for the first time and getting it rolling. Really making a big splash to start the season off with us. These guys are at different stages of their career and yet they are both feeling it and we’re feeling the loss.”

Carroll on Signing Free Agents: ‘We’re Always Looking’

The big question for the Seahawks moving forward is if they will sign free agents to help bolster the defense. Carroll refused to rule out the potential of signing a veteran free agent.

“We don’t ever restrict ourselves in that regard,” Carroll said. “We’re always looking. John’s guys are on it around the clock trying to figure out if there are guys available that could help our squad.”

Carroll went on to speak highly of the current players on the team’s practice squad indicating that they would get a look as well. It is unclear who the Seahawks would target in a limited free agent pool but Seattle was linked to Clay Matthews this offseason.

