Seahawks Make Final Decision on Wide Receiver Cuts

After re-signing Josh Gordon, the Seattle Seahawks faced difficult decisions on what wide receivers to release to get the team’s final roster. David Moore will remain with the Seahawks on a revised contract, while Paul Richardson has been released just a week after coming back to Seattle.

Moore and Richardson were both believed to be on the roster bubble, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s report on Moore’s contract indicated that the Seahawks reunion was short-lived for the other receiver.

“Seahawks WR David Moore, who was on an RFA tender worth $2.13M, has agreed to a reworked contract and will stay in Seattle, source said,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. “He’ll sign his new deal this morning.”

Moore’s re-worked deal created additional cap space for the Seahawks as the team continues to hold out hope for Jadeveon Clowney. NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann reported that Pete Carroll was “less than enthusiastic about Richardson’s overall health/conditioning.” The receiver sent out a cryptic tweet just hours before news broke about his release.

“The Marathon Continues,” Richardson tweeted.

Pete Carroll on Paul Richardson: ‘It’s Very Difficult for Paul to Show Where He Is’

Carroll alluded to Richardson being on the roster bubble during his final training camp press conference. The Seahawks head coach explained that Richardson had such a limited amount of time to shine in practices.

“It’s been tough for Paul,” Carroll told ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He just hasn’t had a chance yet … It’s very difficult for Paul to show where he is … We do know him really well and we love the kid and the way he plays and all that. It just wasn’t much of a ramp for him to show where he is, unfortunately.”

Camp Standout Cody Thompson Is Also Among the Roster Cuts

Former Chiefs wide receiver Cody Thompson had been an early standout in training camp but was not able to make the final roster. Gordon’s addition made it even more difficult for receivers to make the team. Thompson dealt with an injury after his hot start to training camp.

“He’s a really good route runner,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Gets out of his breaks really well, he’s made some big catches already in some clutch situations. He’s off to a very good start and just part of the competition right now.”

As expected, none of the undrafted rookies made the final roster. These players faced an uphill battle with no on-field work this offseason and limited training camp practices. The lack of preseason games where undrafted players could shine was likely a contributing factor as well. So far, there has been no news about John Ursua or Freddie Swain who are additional receivers fighting for a roster spot. Seattle also released Penny Hart who was on the team’s practice squad last season.

The Seahawks traded back into the 2019 NFL Draft to select Ursua and moved him up to the active roster from the practice squad late in the season. The former Hawaii receiver was one of the most productive college football wideouts during his career. Ursua has a chance to receive snaps at slot receiver if he makes the final roster.

