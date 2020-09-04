Seahawks Wide Receiver in Danger of Being Cut

As cut-day looms, the Seattle Seahawks face some difficult decisions including what to do with newly-signed wide receiver Paul Richardson. The Seahawks signed Richardson less than a week ago, but Josh Gordon’s recent addition could mean the wideout will not make the final roster. Pete Carroll did not sound optimistic about Richardson’s chances of being with the team in Week 1.

“It’s been tough for Paul,” Carroll told ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He just hasn’t had a chance yet … It’s very difficult for Paul to show where he is … We do know him really well and we love the kid and the way he plays and all that. It just wasn’t much of a ramp for him to show where he is, unfortunately.”

Richardson, Ursua, Moore & Swain Are Likely Fighting for the Final Roster Spots at Receiver

Henderson believes David Moore is battling Richardson to be the final receiver on the roster. Henderson currently has John Ursua, rookie Freddie Swain and camp standout Cody Thompson all being released prior to Week 1.

“Gonna walk this comment on Moore back after further thought and hearing Pete Carroll’s assessment of Richardson, who hadn’t done team work until today,” Henderson tweeted. “Carroll said, in part: ‘It just wasn’t much of a ramp for him to show where he is, unfortunately.’ Moore has had a strong camp.”

The Seahawks did not sign Gordon to a new contract just to release him days later, especially with the NFL still waiting to reveal his status for this season. This puts Richardson firmly on the roster bubble despite the team opting to bring him back as Ursua and Phillip Dorsett continued to deal with injuries. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell added that he “can’t see Paul Richardson making this Seahawks team at packed WR days after signing.”

Richardson on Seahawks: ‘I’m Back Where I Belong’

Richardson spent the last two seasons with Washington and is coming off 28 receptions for 245 yards in 10 games in 2019. The receiver recently told KOMO News that he is “back where I belong” after signing with the Seahawks. Richardson notices a difference in the 2020 version of the Seahawks offense compared to his first four NFL seasons in Seattle from 2014 to 2017.

“It’s picked up a lot,” Richardson told KOMO News. “There’s a lot of carry over from when I was here before. It’s been a nice mix of what Russell was comfortable with and what he likes, and then what Schotty was able to bring and incorporate and elevate the offense. I’ve kind of been having fun learning the new terminology, the new language. I’m happy I was able to pick up on some of the carry over.”

There are a few things that have worked against Richardson since he signed with the Seahawks. Ursua and Dorsett are back on the practice field with both players’ injuries contributing to Richardson’s signing. The Seahawks adding Gordon also takes away another possible receiver spot on the final roster. Seahawks general manager John Schneider has difficult decisions to make as Seattle cuts their roster down to 53 players by Saturday, September 5.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Give Update on Jadeveon Clowney