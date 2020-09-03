Seahawks Sign Former 49ers Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive end Damontre Moore just a day after his free-agent visit. Moore’s agent Joby Branion took to Twitter to announce Moore was headed back to the Pacific Northwest.

“Congratulations to my guy Damontre Moore @tmoore94 who signed with the @Seahawks today!” Branion tweeted. “So proud of his personal growth, resilience and determination. Written off by almost everyone – well, he’s baaaack! @VanguardSG @AggieFootball Gig ’em, brother!”

The veteran defensive end played for the Seahawks in 2016 but most recently was with their NFC West rival in San Francisco. In addition to his time with the 49ers and Seahawks, Moore has also had stints with the Giants, Dolphins, Cowboys and Raiders. Pete Carroll praised Moore after the team picked up the defensive end during the 2016 season.

“This is an exciting player that we picked up,” Carroll noted, per 247Sports. “We worked him out earlier, didn’t have a spot on the roster for him, and then we made a spot for him. I went back and did some studying with [general manager] John [Schneider] and we just liked his motor. This guy plays really hard, just like our guys do. He already has demonstrated that on the practice field. So, he’s going to be really part of the game. He’s going to play.”

Rookie Pass Rusher Darrell Taylor Has Not Practiced in Training Camp

Moore provides the Seahawks more depth at defensive end as rookie Darrell Taylor continues to be sidelined after recovering from leg surgery. Taylor is expected to start the season on the injured list, and Jadeveon Clowney’s status remains up in the air. The rookie pass rusher has yet to practice with the team.

“Darrell hasn’t run yet,” Carroll explained, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “We haven’t even let him run yet. We’re really taking care of him, and making that sure that when he gets back, he stays back. It’s really frustrating for him. He was dying to get to camp and get rolling. But they did a couple of procedures for him to make sure that they’re doing everything they can early on so he really can come busting back. When he jumps back out there, we know he’s going to be a factor. It’s going to make a difference, too, just to see his speed out on the field, too. So we’re really excited to see him back, but we’ve just go to wait it out and be patient. It’s going to be a bit, just to insure that.”



The Seahawks & Titans Reportedly Remain in Contention for Clowney

Clowney has missed all of training camp and is now in danger of missing the start of the NFL season. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Clowney’s potential suitors are down to the Seahawks and Titans. Clowney is prepared to sit out the season if he does not find a team willing to meet his $15 million salary request, per ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton.

“As of today, he’s taking the same position, ‘It’s either $15 million or I’m not playing,’” Clayton noted. “And unless he changes that then he’s not playing because no one is going to pay him $15 million, particularly now that you saw [Browns defensive end] Olivier Vernon took a (paycut to $11 million) and you saw that (Ngakoue is making $12 million). I think right now it’s up to him.”

