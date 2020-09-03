Seahawks Sign Former All-Pro Receiver: Report

After a short stint in 2019, Josh Gordon is heading back to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are re-signing Gordon despite no official NFL ruling on his reinstatement application, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The #Seahawks have re-signed WR Josh Gordon, per agent @davidcanter,” Rapoport noted on Twitter. “Gordon gets a 1-year deal with some upside to get him over $1M upon reinstatement. As of now, Gordon is still waiting for that.”

Gordon has been suspended by the NFL since December 2019 but applied for reinstatement this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the reinstatement process is “going very well.”

“Josh Gordon deal now done, per @davidcanter,” Fowler tweeted. “I’m told his reinstatement process is going very well and so Seattle got cranking on this yesterday and this morning.”

Pete Carroll Praised Josh Gordon Even After His Suspension

Pete Carroll has been complimentary of Gordon since the team initially claimed him off waivers last season. Earlier in training camp, Carroll admitted the team was open to bringing back the wide receiver.

“It’s not in our hands,” Carroll explained, per ESPN. “Josh did a really good job with us last year. He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”

After Gordon was suspended, Carroll described the receiver as playing at a “really high level” during his time in Seattle.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll explained to Seattle 950 KJR. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great. We were not aware that there was anything to be concerned about other than the history, which we knew about. …He had impact to some extent it seemed like every game. But this isn’t about that. This is about Josh getting well and taking care of business.”

Gordon Has Been Working Out in the Seattle Area

Despite the suspension, Gordon has remained in the Seattle area and has been spotted working out with Seahawks players throughout the offseason. Once reinstated, Gordon could still face an additional suspension but is not expected to miss an extended amount of time. Gordon has been dropping hints throughout the offseason that he was pushing for a return to the Seahawks.

With just a few days remaining before cut-day, the Seahawks have a crowded wide receiver group with the addition of Gordon along with Paul Richardson. The two players will be competing with Phillip Dorsett and John Ursua to be the team’s third receiver. The Seahawks also have rookie wideout Freddie Swain who has been competing for the spot as well. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks expect the NFL to announce Gordon’s reinstatement soon.

“To be perfectly clear: Josh Gordon’s reinstatement by the NFL is not yet official,” Bell explained on Twitter. “But all signs are that is about to happen. That’s why the #Seahawks are signing him back.”

