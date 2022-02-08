3 Potential Targets for the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks need reinforcements.

According to Pro Football Focus, the team’s offensive pass blocking ranked at 26th in the league and 17th in run blocking respectively. The team also ranked 16th overall on defense. The team needs improvements on both sides of the ball in order to get back into the playoff race and even have a crack at the Lombardi Trophy.

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming soon, the Seahawks will be without a first-round pick due to the Jamal Adams trade. This leaves the Seahawks with their second-round selection as their first draft pick. With talent harder to come by after the first round in the draft, there are some choices to help bolster the offense and strengthen their defense.

The Seahawks have been known to find some diamonds in the rough, including wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (64th overall in 2019), wide receiver Doug Baldwin (undrafted in 2011), cornerback Richard Sherman (154th overall in 2011), strong safety Kam Chancellor (133rd overall in 2010), linebacker Bobby Wagner (47th overall in 2012), and even quarterback Russell Wilson (75th overall in 2012). In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks are hoping for the same kind of draft magic.

Three potential targets for the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft are offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, cornerback Roger McCreary, and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

Darian Kinnard’s Fit with the Seahawks

If the Seahawks want Wilson to snap out of looking at potential trade destinations, they need to work on protecting him in the pocket. Kinnard could help add another layer of protection for the star quarterback.

Kinnard was a consensus First-Team All-American as a senior, the first offensive lineman to hold that honor since 1965. He played at right tackle and was part of the “Big Blue Wall”, Kentucky’s offensive line that was in consideration for the Joe Moore Award four years in a row. The Joe Moore Award is given to the country’s toughest and best offensive line, and Kentucky’s offensive line were finalists in 2021.

Kinnard could fill in the cleats of free agent right tackle Brandon Shell and at the least push tackle Jake Curhan to make a leap at the position. Kinnard can play at either tackle spot, so his versatility could be something the Seahawks value highly.





Roger McCreary’s Fit with the Seahawks

With the lack of a clear number one cornerback in their defensive scheme, if McCreary falls to the Seahawks he would be an elite pickup.

According to PFF, he earned the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all corners at 90.2. McCreary is versatile, who played multiple positions before starting his path as a cornerback during his collegiate years. He has played quarterback, running back, and linebacker amongst practicing all types of football plays when he was in high school.

“If they needed me to score a touchdown, I’d try to play receiver and score a touchdown,” McCreary told PFF. “They need me to throw a deep pass, I was the person to throw it deep. They need somebody to run it, I’m going to run the ball. Defense, I’ll do anything on defense, too, so I just basically did everything for the team.”

With a vast knowledge of the game, unique athleticism, and speed to go along with his calm demeanor, his adaptableness will be a key factor in drafting him.





Cameron Thomas’ Fit with the Seahawks

In the 2021 season, the Seahawks struggled mightily in the pass rush, ranking 30th in the league in that category according to PFF.

With the emergence of Rasheem Green and the stellar play of Carlos Dunlap II in the second half of the season bringing promise, the Seahawks can be infallible by adding more to their defensive forces.

Sitting at 6’5” and 270 pounds, Thomas has already been compared to defensive end and top perspective of the same draft Aidan Hutchinson and superstar J.J. Watt. He combines advanced hand techniques and pure strength. He is normally double-teamed and still operates with ease. Last season in 2021 he had 26 tackles for loss according to ESPN. This mark ranked second in the FBS.

He started collegiate play at the defensive tackle position until he moved permanently over to the defensive end spot, where he is now thriving and the Seahawks will value his flexibility in the defense.