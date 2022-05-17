Seahawks a Possible Landing Spot for New QB Trade, Says Insider

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers were once bitter NFC West enemies, but the teams could be trade partners if the franchises are able to put the rivalry aside. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that the Seahawks are a team to watch as a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. The timeline would be a bit longer as Breer sees the trade as more likely to happen after Drew Lock potentially struggles in practices.

“The sweet spot for the 49ers on Jimmy Garoppolo might come in six or seven weeks,” Breer wrote on May 16, 2022. “This is the truth facing Garoppolo—there simply isn’t a clearly open seat for him. But that could change by the time Garoppolo can actually throw the ball again. Garoppolo’s tracking to be back throwing, after rotator cuff surgery, at the end of June or early July.

“By then, teams will have had two months to see their rosters on the field and reassess ahead of training camp starting at the end of July. So the Niners pushing pause on the effort to move Garoppolo not only allows them to get a good, long look at Trey Lance and build an offense for him accordingly—it also allows for a need to materialize elsewhere. Maybe Drew Lock will struggle in Seattle (although it’s unclear whether the Niners would deal Garoppolo within their division), or neither Sam Darnold nor Matt Corral will emerge as a clear choice in Carolina.”

Garoppolo’s $24.2 Million Salary Is a Problem

There are two key factors that have made Garoppolo an unappealing trade target for the Seahawks or any other team potentially in the quarterback business. Garoppolo is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, not a great sign for a player who has battled injuries throughout his career. The quarterback also has a $24.2 million salary looming over the Niners, an astronomical price for a backup signal-caller if the team is indeed set on making Trey Lance their QB1 for 2022.

Much has been made about Baker Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary, but Garoppolo is more expensive with a longer list of injuries. The odds are stacked against the 49ers making a deal with the Seahawks, and San Francisco would likely have to eat a good portion of the quarterback’s salary for Seattle to be intrigued about a possible deal.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes in 15 appearances during the 2021-22 season. The veteran quarterback was able to hold off Lance for the starting gig despite the 49ers trading up to No. 3 to select the promising prospect in the 2021 draft. Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to within three points of making his second Super Bowl appearances with the franchise.

Carroll on QB Trade Rumors: ‘I Don’t See Us Making a Trade for Anybody at All’

At this point, a potential Garoppolo trade would likely involve a mid-to-late round draft pick with the 49ers eating some of the quarterback’s salary. During a May 5 interview on KJR’s “The Ian Furness Show,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll downplayed the trade rumors, indicating the team was unlikely to make a deal for another veteran quarterback.

“We’re always competing, I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say,” Carroll said. “Fortunately, that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So, we’re looking, I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening, but we’re certainly going to continue to be open to the chances to help our club. Meanwhile, we’re just going to be battling and competing our tales off. There’s always a possibility, so we keep open to that.”