Seahawks Surprisingly Linked to 2-Win, Ex-Jets Coach: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have been connected with several recently fired head coaches around the NFL as they look for their next offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Seahawks have had talks with former Jets head coach Adam Gase to potentially fill the vacancy.

“Seahawks have spoken to former Jets head coach Adam Gase about the offensive coordinator opening, per source, and they intend to speak to Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka at some point,” Fowler noted on Twitter. “Seattle casting wide net to get some new ideas for Russell Wilson and co.”

It is a surprising move given the Jets offense ranked last in a number of key statistical categories including points and total yards under Gase’s leadership in 2020. The Jets went 2-14 this season and Gase only has had a winning record in one out of his five years as an NFL head coach.

The Gase rumor was widely panned by both analysts and fans alike. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps does not see Gase as a particularly strong candidate and the former Seahawks quarterback believes the team will ultimately pass on the coach.

“I don’t like this particular pairing,” Gase noted, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “I don’t think that Adam Gase will be the offensive coordinator for Seattle for a variety of different reasons.”

Gase’s Biggest Success Came as the Broncos Offensive Coordintor With Peyton Manning

Gase’s rise up the coaching ranks peaked when he was the Broncos offensive coordinator with Peyton Manning in 2013 and 2014. The Broncos offense ranked first in points, total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns under Gase in 2013. While there has been plenty of criticism of Gase, the former Jets coach still has some defenders. The Oregonian’s Aaron Fentress likes the idea of Gase joining the Seahawks pointing to the success he had with Manning.

“Yeah. The Adam Gase that was the OC in Denver when Peyton Manning set NFL records with 5,477 yards and 55 TD passes,” Fentress said on Twitter. “That Adam Gase. …Seahawks media/fans believe Wilson hung the moon. But they turn their nose up at an OC that helped Manning produce the greatest season in NFL history? That’s beyond goofy. Gase has shown that he can get All-Time elite production out of an elite QB, which they believe Wilson is.”

The obvious question is how much of the Broncos’ success was tied to Gase’s offensive scheme versus having a legendary quarterback under center. It was likely some combination of both factors, but Gase’s recent track record should give the Seahawks a reason to pause before potentially hiring him as their next offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks Have Also Been Connected to Doug Pederson & Anthony Lynn

The Seahawks have also reportedly shown an interest in Doug Pederson and Anthony Lynn. Both former head coaches were fired by the Eagles and Chargers respectively after the 2020 regular season. Pederson is by far the biggest name associated with the Seahawks’ opening so far this offseason, but it is unclear if the ex-Eagles coach will take a coordinator position.

“The Seahawks have spoken with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson about their offensive coordinator job, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted. “Fired five days ago, Pederson may also still end up drawing interest for another head-coaching job. His options are developing.”

