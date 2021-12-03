Seahawks Set the Stage for Adrian Peterson’s Debut

The Seattle Seahawks added another player to the offense on December 1 by signing Adrian Peterson to the practice squad. The team has not added the 2012 NFL MVP to the active roster, but Pete Carroll has set the stage for Peterson to make his debut in the blue and wolf grey uniform.

The Seahawks head coach made the comments during his media availability on Friday, December 3. He explained that the team has to figure out which running backs are ok by Sunday due to Travis Homer (calf), Alex Collins (abdomen), and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) all dealing with injuries. He then acknowledged that it’s realistic that Peterson plays against the 49ers.

“With three guys banged up at the spot — we’ll see how it goes on the weekend here — but he had a really productive week for us, and it was really fun having him here,” Carroll said about Peterson on December 3.

Carroll added that it is realistic that Peterson suits up and plays in the division game against the 49ers on Sunday, December 5. He confirmed that the veteran running back is in playing shape considering that he has appeared in three games in 2021 so far.

Peterson spent Weeks 9-11 as a member of the Titans and provided some depth after the team lost Derrick Henry for the year. He rushed 27 times for 82 yards — an average of three yards per carry — and scored one touchdown against the Rams.

Peterson Made an Impression Early in Seattle

Carroll and some members of the Seahawks have some experience facing off with Peterson. He rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns during a game between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2012. Peterson also suited up against the Seahawks in 2009, 2013, and 2015 while playing in Minnesota and once in 2017 as a member of the Cardinals.

The most recent week of practice provided a different glimpse at Peterson. The Seahawks practiced with him in a collaborative scenario instead of trying to slow him down or force him out of bounds. The result was a smattering of positive comments from Carroll.

“Adrian had a good week,” Carroll said. “It’s probably hard for people on the outside to understand the impact that a guy with his kind of background can make. At a time where we are battling to win a game and get going, he jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week.”

Peterson Could Move Up a Historic Leaderboard With Enough Plays

There is no guarantee that Peterson will play for the Seahawks against the 49ers or any other team this season. It’s a realistic possibility, but it will depend on the health of other players. Though Peterson could make a historic move if given enough opportunities.

The former Oklahoma running back enters Week 13 with 119 career rushing touchdowns. He is fourth on the all-time list, ahead of a Hall of Famer in Walter Payton (110) and just behind another Hall of Famer in Marcus Allen (123).

Peterson can tie Allen for third on the all-time list with four rushing touchdowns, and he can pass the legend with five scores. This would put him in sole possession of third place, just behind Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (145).

Chasing down the former Chargers and Jets running back seems unrealistic barring a streak of touchdown runs, but Peterson would further make a case for his own Hall of Fame induction after he eventually retires from the NFL. For now, he will wait to find out if he will play against the 49ers.

