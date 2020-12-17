Seahawks to Sign Ex-49er & 2 Others to Protect Russell Wilson: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some insurance to help protect Russell Wilson with their eyes on the postseason. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that longtime 49ers offensive lineman Alex Boone is coming out of retirement to join the Seahawks once he completes his COVID-19 testing. Boone recently worked out with Baltimore but is heading to Seattle as the team heads towards the stretch run of the season.

“Veteran guard Alex Boone is on his way to Seattle to begin COVID testing, and all goes well, he’s expected to sign to the #Seahawks’ practice squad, source said,” Pelissero noted on Twitter. “Longtime 49er back in the NFC West. …Alex Boone hasn’t played in an NFL game in almost three years. He worked out yesterday for the Ravens and had a chance to reunite with former #49ers OC Greg Roman. Instead, he’s now expected to reunite with former SF OL coach Mike Solari in Seattle.”

The Seahawks Also Signed 2 Additional Offensive Lineman

The Seahawks also announced they are signing two offensive tackles to the team’s practice squad. Seattle added former UCF lineman Wyatt Miller and ex-Florida Tech tackle Andrew Jones. Both players went undrafted, but Miller had short stints with the Cowboys, Bengals and Jets since 2019. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes the signings could indicate Jamarco Jones is dealing with a significant injury.

“Source confirms Seahawks have guard Alex Boone doing COVID-19 testing protocols right now with sights on signing him to practice squad,” Smith tweeted. “Would provide veteran insurance – just speculation, but Jamarco Jones’ groin injury might be worse than anticipated initially.”

Seattle made improving the offensive line its top priority last offseason, and so far the new additions have paid off. Tackle Brandon Shell and rookie guard Damien Lewis are both new starters who have excelled at protecting Wilson. The revamped unit has done a much better job at protecting Wilson and giving him more time to make plays.

Boone Last Played in the NFL in 2017

The addition of Boone is clearly insurance as he has not played in the NFL since 2017. Boone spent six seasons with the 49ers before one-year stints with the Vikings and Cardinals. Boone revealed last offseason that he wanted to come out of retirement and recently worked out with teams prior to joining the Seahawks. The offensive lineman told SKOR North in March that he believes the time off has helped his body recover.

“The one thing I always regret is never winning a championship and kind of giving up on it,” Boone said at the time. “I don’t want to do that again and looking at these teams and this league is like, ‘Dude, there are only so many guys that get to be called champions’ and to maybe be able to do that again is so fulfilling.”

All three players are expected to start out on the Seahawks practice squad. Seattle is likely hoping not to have to utilize any of the new additions, but it is good to have a bit of insurance with the playoffs starting in less than a month.

