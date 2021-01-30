Seahawks Reveal Another Rival Coaching Hire

The Seattle Seahawks are once again turning to the Los Angeles Rams to improve their offense. Seattle announced they are hiring Rams assistant offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to be the Seahawks run game coordinator. Dickerson joins new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as former Rams coaches who are heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Waldron was the Rams passing game coordinator and will now move to a play-calling role with the Seahawks. Seattle was connected with a number of coaches after parting ways with Brian Schottenheimer. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that Dickerson will help Waldron take advantage of the “explosive ability that Russell and crew have afforded us.”

“We are fortunate to be able to add Andy Dickerson as our run game coordinator,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He has worked with Shane for many years and that continuity will be an integral factor in the transition process. They, together with our staff, will work to capture the many strengths we have developed over the years and expand the explosive ability that Russell (Wilson) and crew have afforded us.”

Carroll Cited ‘Insight About Our Division’ as a Reason for Hiring Waldron

Carroll praised Waldron’s “creative and competitive approach” in a statement released by the team. One of the more interesting things Carroll added was Waldron brings the Seahawks “insight about our division,” implying that it was a key selling point for hiring their new offensive coordinator.

“We are really excited to bring Shane Waldron to the Seahawks,” Carroll noted. “His creative and competitive approach to the game will bring out the best in our players and coaches. Shane also brings great knowledge and insight about our division. His vision for the future, along with the caliber of players on our offense, made him a must get for us.”

ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps, who is also Russell Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, praised the Seahawks’ hiring of Waldron. Heaps called Waldron the “perfect mesh” between Carroll and Wilson’s vision for the offense.

“The hire of Shane Waldron as Seahawks OC is the perfect mesh between what Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson were looking for: – Value Run Game, Tempo driven, Passing attack that exploits every area of the field,” Heaps explained on Twitter.

McVay Described Waldron as a ‘Whole Lot More Than a Passing Game Coordinator’

Waldron has been connected with other coordinator positions for the past several years. Back when Waldron was linked to the Lions’ opening in 2018, Rams head coach Sean McVay praised the coach and campaigned for him to get a coordinator role.

“I think Shane has given us a whole lot more than a passing game coordinator,” McVay said, per Pride of Detroit. “I think the leadership that he provides, the steady force as far as just a great demeanor, a great presence, (he’s) somebody that I can certainly learn from.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of style the Seahawks offense will have under Waldron in 2021. After the team’s early exit from the playoffs, Carroll emphasized the need for the Seahawks to run the ball more effectively next season. Carroll has now hired two coaches from a Rams team that dominated the Seahawks in the Wild Card round.

