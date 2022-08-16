Seahawks Projected to Land Quarterback With ‘Howitzer’ Arm

After an entire offseason of speculation about the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are heading into the 2022 season with either Drew Lock or Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. However, the Seahawks could have a young star under center in 2023 and beyond.

Oliver Hodgkinson with Pro Football Network shared his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, giving his projections for the first two rounds of the draft. While he had the Seahawks taking linebacker Noah Sewell with their first pick at ninth overall, he also had them taking quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida with the first-round pick they acquired in the Russell Wilson trade.

“Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both out of contract, and neither have the NFL tape that suggests they can be the answer at QB,” Hodgkinson said. “That’s not to say Anthony Richardson does either … yet. However, his enticing athletic profile for his 6’4″, 236-pound frame and genuine howitzer for an arm are the sort of physical tools that can be developed this year at Florida with a view to being a potential first-round quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

With the Seahawks not being able to take a quarterback early with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud already off the board, a physically talented prospect like Richardson would be an interesting fit in Seattle.

Anthony Richardson’s Football Career

While he has limited reps at the college level, Richardson’s tremendous talent has been put him under the microscope of NFL talent evaluators across the league.

Richardson was 4-star recruit and the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida. While top programs like Georgia, Michigan, and Penn State tried to recruit Richardson, the dual-threat quarterback decided to stay in his hometown to play for the Florida Gators.

While he hasn’t been a full-time starter for the Gators two seasons into his college career, he showed some flashes of talent in 2021, throwing for 529 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding another 401 yards and three scores on the ground.

At 6’4″ and 232 pounds, Richardson has the size and arm talent to be a formidable threat in the passing game. His athleticism also allows him to extend plays with his legs, giving him some versatility that other pro-style QB prospects are unable to provide.

He’ll still need to perform at a high level in 2022, but right now Richardson is drawing some legitimate first-round buzz off of his physical tools alone, and a team like the Seahawks could help him develop into a star at the next level with the weapons they can put around him.

Who Will Start at QB for Seattle in 2022?

Richardson could be an interesting addition in 2023, for the time being the Seahawks will be sticking with either Lock or Smith under center. However, it’s still unclear which quarterback will be the starter when Week 1 comes around.

For the time being, it appears that Smith is the favorite to be the starter, especially after being named the starter for the team’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a solid performance in the opener, completing 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards while running into the end zone for a touchdown.

Lock is still competing for the starting job, however, and showed serious flashes against the Steelers. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns, but also fumbled the ball away late in a one-possession game.

There’s still plenty of time before a starter has to be named, so media members and fans will be keeping a close eye on the QB competition to see who comes away on top.