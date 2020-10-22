Seahawks Give Candid Response on Antonio Brown Rumors

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll weighed in on the latest Antonio Brown rumors as the team continues to be linked to the former All-Pro receiver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks were “positioned to make a push to sign him,” and Carroll was asked to respond to the team’s potential interest in Brown. Far from denying the report, Carroll confirmed that the team is “tuned in” to the potential for signing the wide receiver.

“We have endeavored to be in on everything that is going on, and John [Schneider] has done a marvelous job of always being tuned in to what’s happening and this is no exception, so we’ll see what happens,” Carroll noted in his Week 7 press conference. “We’re tuned in to what’s happening there [with Antonio Brown].”

Carroll Said the Seahawks Are “Nowhere There Right Now” on Signing AB

While Carroll did not deny the team’s interest, it sounds like there is still more work to be done before any deal would be completed. Carroll noted that the Seahawks are “nowhere there right now” when it comes to signing Brown. The receiver remains a free-agent and is eligible to play starting in Week 9, barring another setback.

“We’re nowhere there right now, so let’s wait and see what happens, and all that,” Carroll added. “We do all of the homework we can think of doing. We will never think that we can leave a stone unturned, and so that’s how we approach everything. So, we’ll continue to do that here.”

Brown worked out with Russell Wilson over the offseason and the Seahawks quarterback has been vocal about his desire for the team to sign the receiver. Geno Smith also remains close with Brown, and Carroll understands that the rumors are magnified given the receiver’s high-profile status.

“This [the attention] is what happens. This is a high-profile football player and he has had a tremendous history and all that,” Carroll admitted. “So, the fact that everybody is curious about it makes sense.”

Brown Has Remained in Contact With Russell Wilson & Geno Smith

Schefter reported that Brown remains in contact with both Wilson and Smith. The Seahawks are likely competing with other teams to sign Brown with a deal expected prior to Week 9.

“Both of Seattle’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, are friends with Brown, worked out with him during the offseason and have remained in touch with him about the idea of bringing him to Seattle, sources said,” Schefter noted. “The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league.”

Seattle already has one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL and could get Phillip Dorsett back as soon as this week. The Seahawks continue to wait for Josh Gordon to be reinstated after the team re-signed him over the offseason. The Seahawks’ interest in Brown shows the team is not content with their early-season success.

