Top Seahawks QB Target Publicly Addresses NFL Future

The Seattle Seahawks have been at the center of trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout the entire 2022 NFL offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick added some flame to the fire with his first public comments about his future with Cleveland in months.

Speaking to reporters at his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma, Mayfield answered questions about returning to the Browns, and whether or not there is a scenario where he would play again for Cleveland.

“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on,” Mayfield said. “I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There were a ton of ups and downs and learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me…I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.”

Baker Mayfield answered the question everyone wants to know: If DeShaun Watson is suspended, could he return to Cleveland in 2022? Here's his answer from his youth camp Tuesday in Norman. (via @CareyAMurdock, @Eddie_Rado) pic.twitter.com/ASNY5b8kdO — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 28, 2022

Watson is facing a potentially lengthy suspension that could force Mayfield to start under center for the Browns if he’s not traded. However, Mayfield made it clear that some outreach would be needed by the Browns for that to happen when talking to reporters, saying that him and the franchise were “ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

Latest Trade Rumors on Mayfield to the Seahawks

With training camp quickly approaching, the trade rumors surrounding Mayfield are starting to heat up even more than they were when the Browns initially traded for Watson.

Josina Anderson with CBS Sports recently reported that the Seahawks have a high level of interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall pick. Beyond that, the Seahawks would also be interested in extending Mayfield if they were to acquire him.

There is reportedly mutual interest between the Seahawks and Mayfield to get a deal done, which makes sense. The Seahawks don’t have a premier talent at quarterback at the moment, and Mayfield is looking for an opportunity to be a full-time starter with a new franchise.

The Seahawks aren’t the only team interested in Mayfield, however. The Carolina Panthers are monitoring the Mayfield situation, but aren’t as keen on pulling the trigger with rookie quarterback Matt Corral trying to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

A Mayfield trade becomes more likely the closer training camp gets, but there’s still a chance that the Browns quarterback starts for his current team under center if a deal isn’t made and Watson is suspended.

Who Will Start at QB in Seattle if a Trade Isn’t Made?

At the moment, the Seahawks only have three quarterbacks on their 90-man training camp roster. Jacob Eason is almost certainly a backup, leaving the starting QB competition to Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Smith is currently the early favorite to take the starting job before Week 1. The former second-round pick has been a solid backup for the Seahawks since joining the team in 2019. He shined in limited action last season replacing an injured Russell Wilson, posting a 103.0 passer rating with five passing touchdowns and just one interception in four games played.

Don’t sleep on Lock, however. The former Denver Broncos quarterback was acquired in the Wilson trade and is hoping for a fresh start with a new team. He showed flashes as a rookie, but has struggled with consistency since then. The Seahawks are hoping to get the version of Lock who led the FBS with 44 passing touchdowns as a junior at Missouri.

Training camp will give fans a better picture of the quarterback battle, but at the moment it’s Smith’s job to lose.