Disgruntled QB Says Seahawks Are His ‘Most Likely Option’

One veteran QB believes his next destination is none other than the Seattle Seahawks.

As the Cleveland Browns continue to search for a trade partner for disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield, Mayfield already has an idea of where his next destination likely is. While speaking on the “YNK” podcast released on Wednesday, April 13 — the recording took place a few weeks earlier — Mayfield says he believes it’ll be the Seahawks.

“Oh, man, if this would’ve been about a week and a half ago, I would’ve said Indianapolis (before the Colts traded for Matt Ryan),” said Mayfield. “Um … Seattle? I mean it’d probably be the most likely option. But even then, I have no idea.”

“I’m ready for the next chapter,” concluded Mayfield.

Why Mayfield Believes Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely’ Option

With most NFL teams having already settled on their projected starter for the 2022 season, Mayfield finds his options limited. If he hopes to start for a team as soon as the 2022 season, the Seahawks provide him with the best chance of doing so.

After trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Drew Lock, the Seahawks’ projected starter is Lock. The only other quarterback on Seattle’s roster is Jacob Eason, who has a total of five NFL pass attempts in his two seasons in the league.

However, there’s no guarantee the Seahawks — even without an established quarterback on the roster — will make a trade for the 27-year-old veteran.

Mayfield is due $18.9 million for the upcoming season. The Browns might have to bite some of that money in order to facilitate a trade for Mayfield.

The situation becomes even more complicated for the Browns considering Deshaun Watson is the de facto starter after signing the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history at five years, $230 million.

Mayfield spoke at length of how he feels “disrespected” by the Browns following the Watson trade.

“One hundred percent,” Mayfield said on the “YNK” podcast. “I was told one thing and they completely did another.”

La Canfora: Seahawks Makes ‘Most Sense’ for Mayfield

While the Seahawks have yet to commit to the idea of acquiring Mayfield, many agree with his assessment and believe that’s his next destination.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, he believes Seattle makes the “most sense” for the Browns quarterback.

“If this trade does go down around the draft, then it certainly would impact another team potentially not using a high pick on a quarterback,” says La Canfora. “Seattle makes the most sense to me for Mayfield, still. The Seahawks are used to having a QB without ideal size, they don’t mind big personalities, Mayfield has been to the playoffs, and I don’t see Pete Carroll wanting a true re-boot under center.”

La Canfora stresses that any potential trade involving Mayfield likely requires the Browns to eat a portion of his salary.

“Owner Jimmy Haslam already had a payroll projected to be above $250M (on a $208M soft cap), so moving as much of Mayfield’s contract as possible will be a priority,” says La Canfora. “The critical question has been, and continues to be, how much of that salary is Haslam willing to eat to get something in return? That’s what other teams are waiting on; that is the rub.”

The idea of the Seahawks acquiring Mayfield hinges on two things — the Browns being willing to pay a portion of Mayfield’s $18.9 cap hit for the 2022 season and whether or not Seattle expects to contend in the near future.

If the Seahawks expect to contend over the next couple of seasons — Pete Carroll will be 71 years old this year, the oldest head coach in the league — acquiring Mayfield is their best bet towards doing so.

On the other hand, if Seattle wants a slow rebuild built around a quarterback selected in this year’s draft, acquiring Mayfield makes very little sense — especially if you have to give up draft capital such as a second-round pick.

We’ll see if Mayfield ultimately ends up with the Seahawks, but the quarterback is definitely well aware of his best option at starting for the 2022 season.