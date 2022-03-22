Seahawks Show an Interest in Star QB With Meeting: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to disgruntled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe initially reported on May 18 that the Colts were Mayfield’s preferred trade destination. Days later, Indianapolis made a deal with Atlanta for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, taking that option off the table for Mayfield.

The Browns are running out of potential landing spots for Mayfield which means the Seahawks may have an opportunity to get a bit of a discount in a trade for the former No. 1 pick. Howe reported that the Seahawks and Panthers held “preliminary discussions” with Mayfield’s representatives about a potential trade.

“The Browns have granted Mayfield permission to seek a trade partner since their Friday acquisition of Watson, according to sources,” Howe explained on May 21. “Mayfield, who is recovering from left shoulder surgery, initially preferred to be traded to the Colts, who had the best roster among the QB-needy teams across the league, but that option was taken off the board with the Ryan trade.

“Mayfield’s camp has had preliminary discussions with the Seahawks and Panthers, according to a source. Nothing appears imminent at this point, though. It’s unclear if a deal could take place as early as this week or sometime later in the offseason, but a move is anticipated at some point.”

Mayfield Has ‘Some Advocates in the Building’ in Seattle: Report

The latest news comes after The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported on March 18 that the Seahawks “aren’t expected to aggressively pursue Mayfield.” Seattle may not need to “aggressively pursue” the Browns quarterback as Cleveland has few other potential trade partners outside of the Seahawks.

Mayfield has at least some support within the Seahawks organization. Howe added that the former standout Oklahoma signal caller has “some advocates in the building.” It remains to be seen if general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll are among those advocates.

“Mayfield and the Seahawks appear to be the most logical pairing, and Mayfield has some advocates in the building, according to a source,” Howe noted. “Plus, if the Seahawks are looking to add a starting-caliber quarterback, they probably can’t count on the NFC West-rival 49ers to help with that process.”

The Seahawks Could Land Mayfield With a Day 3 Pick, Says Former NFL GM

If your the Seahawks, the case for Mayfield is simple in that the quarterback has just one year remaining on his deal. Mayfield has a high salary at $18.8 million, but the Seahawks could move on to another quarterback in 2023 if they are not pleased with how this season plays out. Mayfield and his agent are likely to push for a contract extension wherever he lands, but the quarterback has little leverage.

What would the Mayfield experiment cost the Seahawks? The Browns are hoping to create a bidding war between teams like the Seahawks and Panthers.

This is unlikely to happen given Mayfield’s trade value is at the lowest of his career. Former NFL executive and Heavy’s league insider Randy Mueller sees the Browns likely landing just a day-three selection for Mayfield.

“That being said, the Browns are probably looking at a day 3 draft pick when other teams package perceptions with reality on Mayfield,” Mueller explained. “If the Browns indeed look to move him, teams to consider might only be looking for a one-year bridge deal to a future answer at the position.With a 2022 salary cap number of $18.8 million, that will be a limited market.”