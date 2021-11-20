Ben Roethlisberger Named Potential ‘Bridge’ QB For Seahawks in 2022

If the Seattle Seahawks need a quarterback in the post-Russell Wilson era, they could be looking at a well-known veteran.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wilson could demand a trade from the Seahawks this offseason if the team misses the playoffs. That wouldn’t be all that surprising considering Wilson was linked to trade rumors during the 2021 offseason.

If that scenario comes to fruition, the Seahawks would need a replacement for their starter of the past 10 years. As Howe notes, that could be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger is currently on a one-year deal with the Steelers and the two sides could part ways if the 39-year-old chooses to continue his playing career.

“Roethlisberger, who turns 40 in March, could retire and remove himself from this list,” says Howe. “But if he’s got the itch to play and the Steelers make the hard decision to part ways with the franchise icon, Roethlisberger could help a ready-made contender like the Saints or work as a bridge quarterback in Green Bay or Seattle if either team trades their star signal caller.”

Seahawks Have Playoff-Ready Roster

The key word mentioned in this article is “bridge” quarterback. The Seahawks clearly have talent — 23-year-old D.K. Metcalf, 29-year-old Tyler Lockett and 27-year-old Chris Carson come to mind — and have been to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

However, it is clear the current roster has its flaws, and while the offense is supposed to be a strength of this team, it currently ranks 22nd in the NFL in scoring per game. Surprisingly, the defense has been the strong part of this unit, ranking ninth in the NFL.

Wilson won a Super Bowl in his second as a starter, but he really hasn’t come close to even contending for a title since losing Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots at the conclusion of the 2014 season.

This could all lead to Wilson — who has a no-trade clause in his contract and could pick which team he lands on — wanting out of Seattle.

“Similar to Rodgers’ situation, Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks deteriorated last offseason, but they’ve at least given off the appearance that it’s all good now,” says Howe. “Unlike Rodgers’ situation, the Seahawks (3-6) might not make the playoffs and will need to make significant additions in the offseason to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022.”

“Wilson, who turns 33 this month, has one playoff win since 2017 and hasn’t been to the NFC Championship Game in seven years,” continues Howe. “If the Seahawks miss the playoffs, it’s hardly a stretch to think Wilson would seek a fresh start. The Seahawks shouldn’t have a problem getting at least three first-round picks for him in a trade.”

Seahawks Have Been Mediocre Even With Wilson

Part of that lackluster ranking is due to Geno Smith starting three games, but the Seahawks have been pedestrian even in Wilson’s starts. The offense is averaging just 20.0 points per game with Wilson in the lineup. For perspective, that’s right in line with what they’re averaging overall this season (20.1 points per game).

In other words, the Seahawks aren’t exactly maximizing their talent this season.

Howe does stress that the Seahawks are best served by appeasing Wilson and keeping him entering the 2022 season.

“Unlike the Packers, who drafted Jordan Love, the Seahawks don’t have their potential QB of the future on the roster if they trade Wilson,” Howe says. “They should first try to appease Wilson. The grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.”

Rather than rely on a journeyman backup such as Smith or lean on a rookie quarterback from the 2022 NFL Draft class — which looks less than impressive — the best option may be to go with a veteran in case Wilson exits.

Whether or not that best option would be Roethlisbeger is up for debate, but he’ll certainly be the most proven option on the free agency market.

While he’s clearly slowed down in his 18th season, Roethlisberger has never had a losing season in his career. He also just led the Steelers to a playoff berth after they started out 11-0 last season.

His deep-ball efficiency and ability to throw on the run are clearly declining in the late stages of his career, but he’s still showing he can compensate by taking care of the football (third in the NFL in interception percentage).