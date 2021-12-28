Blockbuster Trade With Russell Wilson ‘Remains Very Real,’ Says Insider

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be involved in a “blockbuster trade” this offseason, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

In La Canfora’s piece on Wilson’s future in Seattle, the CBS Sports insider reports that a contract extension between Wilson and the Seahawks is unlikely. For reference, the 33-year-old quarterback has two years left on his current deal. Furthermore, the idea of Wilson being traded “remains very real.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Wilson Trade Could ‘Kickstart’ Seahawks’ Rebuild

“The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads,” says La Canfora. “Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons. While coach Pete Carroll, 70, who has final say on all football matters, has long made it clear the idea of a rebuild without Wilson holds no appeal to him, the team has few other significant trade chips that could kickstart the type of rebuild that others in the organization believe might be in order.”

La Canfora also stresses the unlikely nature of an extension, calling it a “non-starter.”

“There were numerous teams very interested in Wilson a year ago and that will remain the same in 2022,” says La Canfora. “Which direction the Seahawks choose to go remains to be seen, but securing Wilson beyond this current contract is basically a non-starter at this point, and selling him on the team’s immediate future will be difficult at best, whether the team does alter its coaching staff or not.”

Seahawks Losing Despite Talented Supporting Cast

The future of Wilson in a Seahawks uniform is murky. The team will suffer its first losing season in the Wilson era and the Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2012.

Despite a solid defensive unit — the Seahawks actually rank seventh in points allowed and ninth in average points allowed per drive — the team has become a stagnant operation. Despite talented offensive playmakers in Wilson, Tyler Locket and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks are just 20th in scoring.

While Wilson continues to excel in taking care of the football — Wilson has thrown just six interceptions all season and the Seahawks rank No. 2 in turnovers given — Seattle struggles to move the football. They rank just 28th in passing yards.

It’s true that the Seahawks have dealt with injuries — Wilson’s own month-long absence due to finger surgery and starting running back Chris Carson’s injury woes — but there’s something missing. The Seahawks lost to a below-average Chicago Bears squad in Week 16 despite Rashaad Penny rushing for 135 yards on just 17 carries and Wilson having an efficient game with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

As difficult as it may be to accept, the Seahawks should probably part with Wilson while his value is still high. With Wilson turning 34 years old next season and his declining production a real concern moving forward, the Seahawks should sell while Wilson’s value is still there.