Seahawks Sign Ex-Cowboys & Lions Running Back

The Seattle Seahawks signed Bo Scarbrough less than a week after the running back visited with the team. Seattle continues to deal with injuries to their top rushers as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are looking to get healthy. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated Carson is ahead of Hyde in terms of his chances to play against the Rams in Week 10.

Scarbrough was selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft but has spent the majority of his brief pro career with the Lions. Detroit released Scarbrough on October 31 before he could play in a game this season. Scarbrough spent the beginning of the season recovering from an injury but did start five games for the Lions in 2019. The running back notched 377 yards and a touchdown with Detroit last season.

Scarbrough is best known for being part of an incredibly deep running back group at Alabama. Under Nick Saban, Scarbrough shared carries with a number of running backs that went on to have NFL careers including Derrick Henry, Damien Harris and Kenyan Drake.

Carson Has a ‘Chance’ to Play vs. Rams in Week 10

It sounds unlikely that Hyde will make it back in time to play against the Rams. Carroll noted that Carson “[has] a chance” to play in Week 10 depending on how his foot responds in the days leading up to the game.

“Carlos who will be working this week to try to get back, so we’ll see what that means on Wednesday, Thursday, but he is running and he is working with the thought that if he can make through the week that he could,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “Chris in the same boat really. I got an update just now that he’s got a chance, and we’ll have to see how he tolerates the work—he’s already out running and working on is cutting and stuff like that, so that’s a good statement going into Wednesday, and we’ll see how that works. I had hoped that we would get a look at him last week on Friday, that’s what we had planned to do, it just didn’t work out. So we’ll see as we’re going, it’s encouraging though.”



The Seahawks Also Recently Signed Alex Collins

The Seahawks clearly do not want to find themselves in a similar situation to last season’s playoffs when they had to sign Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin just before the postseason. Seattle also recently re-signed Alex Collins who played against the Bills in Week 9.

The Seahawks have relied on some combination of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer along with Collins in Carson’s absence. Rashaad Penny has not played a game this season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury, but Carroll recently provided a positive update.

“Rashaad, he’s doing all the same stuff,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “He’s working out, he’s cutting. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, he’s at a good weight for him. It’s just a matter of when they feel and he feels that he’s got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts. Being a speedster and a stop-and-start kind of guy, he’s got to get all that movement done before we can cut him loose out there.”

