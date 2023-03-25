Seahawks Make Final Decision on LB Bobby Wagner: Report

He’s back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefer reported on March 26 that the Seattle Seahawks have signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year, $7 million deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the signing.

Former Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2023

Through a text message, Wagner told Rapoport that he’s “happy to be back” with the Seahawks.

A text from former and now new #Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner: “Happy to be back.” The reunion that had to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2023

Wagner is signing his one-year deal with the Seahawks just one year after the team released him. His 2022 departure from the organization that drafted him was also awkward, as Wagner revealed on Twitter last March that Seattle did not immediately notify him of his release.

But Wagner is returning to the Seahawks after one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

LB Bobby Wagner Returning to Seahawks

Wagner is arguably the greatest player in Seahawks history. Even at 32 years old, he’s still a strong player, but the Seahawks needed to create salary cap space last offseason. To do that, they departed with Wagner and opened up more than $16.6 million against the salary cap.

It was the right decision to make at the time, but bringing back Wagner now still feels like the Seahawks correcting a wrong from a year ago.

The Seahawks drafted Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He didn’t receive the same national attention the Legion of Boom did when the team won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season.

But Wagner quickly became the most recognized player in arguably the best defense of the 2010s.

He made his first All-Pro team in 2014 despite missing five games. Since then, Wagner has made nine straight All-Pro teams including six first-team All-Pro nominations. He’s also made eight Pro Bowls.

Wagner has posted at least 100 combined tackles in all 11 of his NFL seasons. He’s led the league in combined tackles twice (2016 and 2019) and in 2017, he led the NFL in solos.

In 2022 with the Rams, Wagner missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2013, but he made second-team All-Pro again. He recorded 140 combined tackles, including 10 for loss, and a career-high 6 sacks.

Social Media Reacts to Seahawks Re-Signing Wagner

In Wagner, the Seahawks are not only bringing back a fan favorite, but also a favorite of his teammates.

Minutes before Schefter reported Wagner signing with the Seahawks, safety Quandre Diggs posted on Twitter how pleased he was to hear the inside linebacker was returning. Diggs even pretty to be breaking the story.

“According to my sources, future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks,” Diggs wrote. “Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense!

“Reported by @qdiggs6.

“12’s rejoice!!”

According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 25, 2023

Tight end Will Dissly and wide receiver Tyler Lockett also tweeted about the Wagner signing.

“Absolute HYPE!!!”

“I can confirm!! Bobby Wagner is now a Seattle Seahawk!!”

I can confirm!! Bobby Wagner is now a Seattle Seahawk!! https://t.co/MMTm4bAhM7 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 25, 2023

In addition to the excitement about Wagner just simply being back, he will fill a pretty big need on defense at inside linebacker. Wagner will likely start alongside fellow inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

The Seahawks also signed linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in NFL free agency this offseason.