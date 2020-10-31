Bobby Wagner Calls Out Seahawks Defense

Bobby Wagner is tired of the Seattle Seahawks talking about playing better on defense. The Pro Bowl linebacker is ready for the Seahawks to talk less and play better on the defensive end. After the Seahawks defense was exposed against the Cardinals, Wagner was asked about his confidence level in the team’s attitude on defense.

“We have the ability to improve, we just have to make our minds up,” Wagner noted in his press conference after the team’s loss to the Cardinals. “That’s it. No more talking, no more saying what we’re going to do. We have to go show it. At this point, I don’t have no words for you. It’s either we do it or we don’t.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Wagner on Seahawks Defense: ‘We Can’t Put the Offense in the Situation That We Put Them’

The good news for the Seahawks defense is help is on the way thanks to players that are expected to return from injuries as well as a few new additions. A frustrated Wagner bluntly admitted, “we have to find a way to get off the field.”

“We’re not where we want to be,” Wagner noted, per Seahawks.com. “We have to play better, we have to execute the plays better, be more consistent. We have to find a way to get off the field. We can’t put the offense in the situation that we put them, can’t make penalties that we had to extend drives, we have to find a way to get off the field. We’re not where we want to be. It’s going to take some focus. At this point, you’ve just got to make your mind up and say you want to play good defense, period.”

Jamal Adams Has a Chance to Play vs. 49ers

Jamal Adams finally made his way back to the practice field on the Friday before the Seahawks Week 8 matchup with the 49ers. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed Adams was battling an illness that prevented him from practicing sooner rather than the groin injury that has sidelined him this season. Carroll noted that it was a “good sign” that Adams was able to practice but admitted it is “a lot to ask” the safety to return to play after just one practice following a long layoff.

“He worked today,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He got some work today so that’s a good sign. It’s a real good sign… We’ll just have to figure it out, see if he’s OK. You’re going see some guys we’re going right to game time on a number of guys. …Yeah, it’s a big concern. It’s a big concern. That’s a lot to ask. He’s worked out great in his conditioning work and all that. The fact that he had to miss a couple days here really kind of threw a wrench in the works for a smooth comeback. So we’ll have to see what happens at game time.”

The Seahawks were expected to have a much-improved secondary with the addition of Adams along with Quinton Dunbar. Both players have battled injuries meaning the Seahawks have not had their secondary at full strength for many games this season. Shaquill Griffin will not play against the 49ers as he recovers from a hamstring injury as well as a concussion.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison appears close to being able to see the field for the Seahawks. Seattle also traded for defensive end Carlos Dunlap who will be eligible to play against the Bills in Week 9.

It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks defense will improve when they are finally healthy. For now, Wagner is tired of the talk and wants more action from the players that are on the field.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher