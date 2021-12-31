Pending Free Agent Unlikely to Return in 2021 Due to Injury

The Seattle Seahawks have a sizable list of pending free agents, which will create some difficult decisions during the offseason. One particular player, tackle Brandon Shell, will likely miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll provided the update during a December 31 media availability. He told media members that Shell is getting other opinions on a lingering shoulder injury that has kept him out of the lineup since a Week 13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. With only two games remaining in the season, it remains unlikely that Shell will return before the offseason.

“He’s got some questions to get answered before he comes back and plays another game,” Carroll said on December 31. “We’re looking to take care of him making sure we don’t rush him back for a game or two here. He’s really worked hard to get back and hasn’t been able to get over the hump on it, so it’s looking like – he’s getting second and third opinions on it – it doesn’t look like it’s going to potentially happen in the next week.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Shell Has Been a Starter Since Joining the Seahawks

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Shell began his career with the New York Jets. He started 40 of the 49 games in which he appeared and then headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Shell signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Seahawks ahead of the 2020 season and quickly became a key contributor. He started 11 games and set himself up to continue playing an important role in 2021. However, the shoulder injury and a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 have kept him out of the lineup during the final stretch of the season.

While Shell hasn’t started all 16 games in a season since joining the Seahawks, he has still played an important role while earning an overall grade of 67.6 from Pro Football Focus. The result is the Seahawks have a desire to keep him in the Pacific Northwest.

“There’s nothing that’s happened that would discourage you from not wanting him to be back and playing and battling for you. He’s a really good competitor,” Carroll said during his media availability.

Shell Joins Another Lineman as a Pending Free Agent

The veteran tackle is not the only player on the offensive line that will potentially be a free agent after the season ends. Duane Brown, who joined the Seahawks via trade in 2017, will also become a free agent after failing to reach a contract extension before the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old tackle is nearing the end of his career, but he has continued to serve as the best option on the offensive line. Brown has a season-long grade of 71.7 from PFF and he has only committed four penalties. Though his play has been suffering lately due to groin and hip injuries.

If Brown and Shell both depart during free agency, there will even more concerns about the Seahawks’ offensive line. The offensive line has ranked just outside of the top-20 throughout the season, and losing both Shell and Brown would potentially cause even more issues entering the 2022 campaign.

READ NEXT: Russell Wilson Sends Cryptic Message About Future With Seahawks