Former Seahawks Top-15 Pick to Sign With New Team: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin has a new landing spot as the Chicago Bears agreed to terms with the former Legion of Boom member, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears mark Irvin’s fifth team of his career and most recently the linebacker had a brief second stint with the Seahawks in 2020. Irvin has a chance to face his former team when the Seahawks and Bears clash on December 26.

“Veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin has signed with the Bears, source said,” Rapoport tweeted on November 18. “With Khalil Mack banged up, some help on the edge.”

Irvin played in just two games before sustaining a season-ending torn ACL injury in 2020. The former Seahawks linebacker had two surgeries to repair his ACL, per NBC Sports Northwest. Irvin appeared to confirm the Bears news on Twitter.

“Been a long road but I’m backkk! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾” Irvin noted.

The Seahawks took some heat for selecting Irvin with the No. 15 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft as many analysts projected the pass rusher to go later. Irvin became a critical part of the Seahawks defense during their two runs to the Super Bowl and was a favorite of Pete Carroll, playing what the coach often calls the LEO position.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Irvin Indicated Last Offseason That He Was Retiring

Over the offseason, Irvin sent a cryptic message that indicated the linebacker was walking away from football. A few months later, Irvin is set to return to the field.

“I think it’s time 🙏🏾,” Irvin tweeted on March 24.

During his recovery last fall, Irvin threatened to retire if he did not play for the Seahawks in 2021. Irvin responded to a Seahawks fans campaigning for the defender to re-sign with Seattle.

“If it ain’t Seattle. I’m calling it a career buddy,” Irvin responded on Twitter on October 13.

Carroll on Irvin’s Second Surgery: ‘He Needed Some Support’

At the end of the 2020 season, Carroll revealed that Irvin’s second surgery put him behind schedule for his recovery. Carroll explained that Irvin “needed some support” during his rehab process.

“He needed some support, and he’s come out of that really well,” Carroll said in January, per NBC Sports Northwest. “But he’s behind (in his recovery) because of that.”

The Seahawks lost both Irvin and Marquise Blair in 2020 to season-ending injuries during the same September game against the Patriots.

“We are going to miss those guys and feel terrible for them,” Carroll explained during a September 21, 2020 press conference. “One guy at the start of his career and the other that has been through a lot of stuff, and Bruce coming back around to us. It was really great to have him back. He’s such a positive factor and such a great example of what our program is about, and I really loved him on this team.

“The other side of it is Marquise just breaking in for the first time and getting it rolling. Really making a big splash to start the season off with us. These guys are at different stages of their career and yet they are both feeling it and we’re feeling the loss.”