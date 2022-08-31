Seahawks Could Land Heisman Trophy-Winning QB, Per Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks may have figured out who is starting at quarterback for at least the 2022 season opener, but general manager John Schneider is hard at work trying to find a long-term answer under center.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters shortly after Seattle’s preseason finale that veteran QB Geno Smith would be the starter for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. That doesn’t guarantee that Smith will be the starter all year, however, opening the door for former Broncos QB Drew Lock.

Neither of those quarterbacks is going to become a superstar overnight, but the team could find a franchise QB in next year’s NFL draft.

Nick Baumgardner and Nate Tice with The Athletic shared their early 2023 NFL mock draft, with the New York Jets taking Will Anderson Jr. with the first overall pick. The Seahawks had their first pick at fifth overall, and were able to snag the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“Frankly, if Smith works out as a capable starter and is able to bridge the franchise through the development of its next QB, maybe that works all the better. Lock would have to do something we’ve never seen from him at this level to change the math in his favor,” Baumgardner wrote. “The size concerns here (Young is 5-foot-11, 197 pounds) are going to be real. But Young sees the field as well as any quarterback here, he makes plays, and he does it all consistently.”

Bryce Young is Ready for the NFL

It won’t be long before the Crimson Tide quarterback is playing on Sundays, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. The expectations for Young have been sky-high since his high school days, and he’s done nothing but live up to the hype.

Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Young was a 5-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the nation. Despite offers from USC, Ohio State, Georgia, and a ton of top-tier programs, Young decided to play for Nick Saban at Alabama to compete for national titles.

A year after backing up Mac Jones, Young took over the starting role and tore opposing defenses to shreds. He completed 67 percent of his passes over 15 games, throwing for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding another three rushing touchdowns.

The accolades piled up for Young last season. Along with winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy, Young was also the winner of the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, and the AP College Football Player of the Year.

Although he’s shorter than six feet tall, Young has the mental processing, arm talent, and pocket presence to make him a legitimately successful NFL quarterback.

Other QBs for the Seahawks in 2023

Young would be one of the top choices for the Seahawks if they had their pick in 2023, but if the team ends up playing well this season, they may not have an early enough draft pick to scoop up a blue-chip prospect.

If the Seahawks can’t land a QB like Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, the team could use its second first-round pick acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to go after a raw but talented quarterback. Florida’s Anthony Richardson has been described as having a “howitzer arm”, but he hasn’t played enough college football games to show scouts enough at this point.

Miami’s quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is another talented but unproven QB prospect. In his first season as the starter for the Hurricanes, Van Dyke threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions with a handful of highlight plays.

The 2023 draft class features a ton of intriguing quarterback prospects, and if things go south for Smith and Lock, the Seahawks will need to pick one up if they hope to compete in the NFC West.