Seahawks’ Carlos Hyde Throws Shade at 49ers

Running back Carlos Hyde is one of the few players with great familiarity with both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. Hyde was asked about the difference with Seattle and other places he has played. The new Seahawks running back indirectly took a jab at his former team. Hyde admitted he is “happy I’m on the other side of the rivalry” when discussing the NFC West matchup.

“Being on San Fran., especially when we used to play these guys, I used to really be locked in because I knew it was a divisional opponent, and I knew how big a win would be,” Hyde noted at his Week 4 press conference. “Being on this team now in Seattle, it definitely makes sense why these guys was always beating us, though. How they go about every day, practice, just the culture. It makes sense why these guys play at a high level and why it was hard to always beat these guys. I’m happy I’m here, happy I’m on the other side, definitely looking forward to playing San Fran. again, too.”

Hyde was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played his first four seasons in San Francisco. The running back has spent the last four seasons with four different teams with short stints with the Browns, Jaguars and Texans prior to signing with the Seahawks over the offseason. Hyde is coming off his first 1,000 rushing yards season and is now serving as the No. 2 back behind Chris Carson.

Hyde on the Seahawks: ‘Around Here, You’re Used to Winning’

The stats back up Hyde’s thoughts as the running back never had a win over the Seahawks in his career prior to joining Seattle. Hyde went 0-6 against Seattle prior to signing with the Seahawks over the offseason, per NBC Sports Northwest’s Joe Fann. One of the things Hyde noticed with the Seahawks under Pete Carroll is the “winning culture.”

“Around here, you’re used to winning, that’s the culture,” Hyde explained. “It’s a winning culture. You can tell guys are definitely used to that, which is kind of different for me. In the NFL, I ain’t been winning that much. Definitely feels good to be in this position right now. Just excited to be here, honestly.”

The Seahawks Are Hyde’s Fifth NFL Team

The Seahawks mark the fifth team Hyde has played with and the running back is being asked to play a different role than he did earlier in his career. Hyde did start 14 games with the Texans last season but is clearly the Seahawks No. 2 back behind Carson.

With both Carson and Rashaad Penny sustaining season-ending injuries in 2019, the Seahawks wanted the insurance of a veteran running back and opted to sign Hyde over Devonta Freeman. Hyde called the Seahawks “one of the best” places he has played but admits things are always a little easier when the team is winning.

“This place is one of the best that I’ve been on,” Hyde said. “I’ve been on quite a few [teams] already but this is definitely a place that is at the top. Just how we go about meetings. The energy from the coaches, the energy from Pete [Carroll]. You go out to practice, it’s the same energy. Guys are the same person every day, it doesn’t switch up. I guess it’s easy now, too since we’re 3-0. I know things can kind of change when you’re not winning either.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram