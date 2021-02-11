Seahawks Release Former Top-10 Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have released guard Chance Warmack after the former top-10 pick signed with the team last offseason. Warmack opted out of the 2020 season as a response to COVID-19 and would have been on the Seahawks’ roster in 2021 despite signing a one-year deal as his contract carried over to the following year.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks are interested in working out the former highly-touted guard to see what kind of shape he is in after sitting out the last two seasons. Warmack last played football in 2018 after sitting out the 2019 season to get healthy.

“The Seahawks have released G Chance Warmack, as @FieldYates said,” Henderson noted on Twitter. “I’m told Warmack wants to play in 2021 after taking a COVID opt-out this past season. A source said the Seahawks want to bring Warmack in for a physical/workout to see how he looks after a year away from football.”

Warmack Was Selected by the Titans With the No. 10 Pick in the 2013 NFL Draft

Warmack was a player the Seahawks appeared to be optimistic about his chances of playing a key role before he opted out of the 2020 season. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks decide to re-sign the guard after he works out with the team. Warmack was a standout player at Alabama under Nick Saban and the Titans selected the offensive lineman with the No. 10 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was a starter with the Titans for his first three seasons before only playing in two games in 2016 after sustaining a hand injury. Warmack signed with the Eagles in 2017 and played two seasons in Philadelphia mostly in a reserve role. The guard discussed what he learned playing under Saban in Tuscaloosa.

“Everybody has that transition on when they start buying into what he is talking about, and they are successful for it,” Warmack told Tide 100.9 in February 2014. “Not necessarily on the field, but in life. I think that is what makes him so special because he’s not just your college coach; he is like a mentor helping you get through the problems we with as young men. …It is a breath of fresh air to know a guy like that is your head coach. He actually cares about you. In college football, there are some coaches that just care about wins and losses. He cares more about the players and their development. It just so happens we won three national championships.”

Wilson Is ‘Frustrated [About] Getting Hit Too Much’

The news of Warmack’s release came before Russell Wilson went public with his criticism of the Seahawks’ inability to protect him. After winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Wilson admitted to reporters that he is frustrated by the number of hits he has taken.

“I’m frustrated [about] getting hit too much,” Wilson noted, per ESPN. “I’m frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win.”

While Warmack is an intriguing player given his background, Wilson is likely hoping the Seahawks can add more high-level offensive lineman. The offseason is just getting started in what should be an interesting few months in Seattle.

