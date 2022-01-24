Ex-Seahawks Playmaker Abruptly Cut Prior to AFC Championship

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon is once again without a team. Earlier this season, Gordon signed with the Chiefs but the team is releasing the wideout as Kansas City prepares for the AFC Championship against the Bengals, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The Chiefs are waiving WR Josh Gordon — who has been inactive — but plan to re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears, per source,” Pelissero tweeted on January 24. “Because Gordon was on the 53-man roster for 8 games, he’ll get the same playoff check plus a practice squad check for rest of the playoffs.”

The Seahawks Hinted at Re-Signing Gordon Before the WR Joined the Chiefs

Seahawks general manager John Schneider hinted at the Seahawks potentially re-signing Gordon after he was reinstated by the NFL last September. After the reinstatement news broke, Schneider noted the Seahawks would “like to get rolling with him.” One day later, Gordon opted to sign with the Chiefs, spurning the Seahawks’ plans.

“Seahawks GM John Schneider says on pregame radio show he can’t comment officially on Josh Gordon yet because he has not been reinstated by the league yet,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta tweeted on September 26. “But he then added ‘when things are taken care of officially we’d like to get rolling with him.”’

Carroll on Gordon’s Reinstatement: ‘That’d be Great for Him’

We know the Seahawks never lost interest in Gordon despite his multiple suspensions. Prior to Gordon signing with the Chiefs, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed his thoughts on the receiver getting another opportunity.

“I’m not going to say much about that,” Carroll told reporters during a September 24 press conference. “I haven’t heard all that yet. I’ve always thought a lot of Josh and had a feeling for him. He’s been a local kid as well. You know, been around the area and stuff. We’ll see what happens. Just like everybody, deserves another chance. Hopefully, if that’s what’s going on [reinstatement], that’d be great for him.”

Could the Seahawks Make Another Run at Gordon?

Given their public affinity for Gordon, could the Seahawks make another run at the recently released receiver? Technically, the Seahawks could put in a claim for Gordon, but it would not make much sense given the wideout will be a free agent this offseason.

It also sounds like the Chiefs plan to re-sign Gordon to their practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. The Seahawks could explore adding Gordon again when free agency begins in March. Gordon was released to make room on the Chiefs roster for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

“The return to play window was up for Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders, so he gets activated and KC plans to bring back WR Josh Gordon on the practice squad and continue to work with him,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter on January Gordon has 5 catches for 32 yards in 12 games.”

Prior to his release, Gordon notched five receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in 12 appearances, including seven starts, with the Chiefs this season. Despite multiple stints with the Seahawks, Gordon had just seven receptions for 139 yards in five games during his time in Seattle.